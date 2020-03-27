Positive TSR Images: I don't think I've ever seen a doctor or nurse not wear a cute pair of alligators while saving lives! And to reward those who risk their lives during this pandemic, Crocs is giving away free pairs of their cute clutter to essential workers.

According to the New York Post, Crocs has started its "One Free Pair for Health Care,quot; campaign inviting doctors, nurses, and other hospital employees to choose a pair of styles from Crocs Classic Clogs and Crocs At Work. Offer is available while supplies last.

"Over the past week, we have spoken to healthcare workers, their facilities, and even their family and friends, and they have specifically asked for our shoes in an effort to provide them with peace of mind as well as peace of mind while they need the ability to clean easily before going home to their families, "says Crocs President and CEO Andrew Rees in a statement.

Rees continues, saying that the company is prepared to send 10,000 pairs of obstructions per day to help those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

"These workers have our deepest respect, and we are honored to be able to respond to their call and provide everything we can to help them during this unprecedented time," says Rees.

Crocs is just one of several fashion brands that have pledged to help hospital workers during this time by donating equipment such as face masks and gowns.