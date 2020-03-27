covid 19: Researchers developing & # 39; pandemic drones & # 39; to Detect COVID-19: Report – Latest News

%MINIFYHTML7b47f498f99721cf84ba5a450c21330511% %MINIFYHTML7b47f498f99721cf84ba5a450c21330512%

A team from the University of South Australia (UniSA), led by an Indian-born researcher, has begun developing a drone to monitor patients with infectious respiratory conditions, including the new coronavirus.

The "pandemic drones,quot; will be equipped with a sensor capable of remotely monitoring a person's temperature, as well as heart and respiratory rates, the Xinhua news agency reports.

You will also be able to detect people with symptoms like coughs and sneezes in offices, cruise ships, airports, nursing homes, and places with the highest risk of transmission.

The project is being led by Indian-born researcher Javaan Chahl, president of Sensor Systems within the Department of Defense, who has a joint appointment with UniSA.

He said the technology was initially developed for use in war zones and natural disaster zones to monitor the heart rate of premature babies, but now it could be vital in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

"It may not detect all cases, but it could be a reliable tool to detect the presence of the disease in one place or in a group of people," Chahl said in a press release.

UniSA has partnered with a drone technology company to optimize the technology and deploy it to government, medical, and commercial customers.

