COVID-19 Relief Fund Raises $ 500,000 to Help Hollywood Attendees – Deadline

The Hollywood Support Staff COVID-19 Relief Fund has raised more than $ 500,000 to assist assistants, coordinators, APs and other industry support employees who have been laid off or whose hours have been reduced due to the closure of the coronavirus. The fund was created by the #PayUpHollywood organization, the ScriptNotes podcast and the non-profit organization YEA!

The first number of Connect, a new WGA West digital publication, notes that relief fund co-founder Liz Alper originally projected on March 20 that $ 100,000 "could provide help from 111-222 Los Angeles-based support employees. Now, We project that we can help 500-800 qualified applicants while increasing stipend amounts for everyone. " Alper, a member of the guild's board of directors, was the co-founder of #PayUpHollywood and the inventor of the hashtag.

"At all times, our best allies have always been writers," Alper told the guild. “When we launched our #SupportOurSupportStaffs GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for Hollywood support staff, the writers once again led the charge; The outpouring of generosity, from prominent showrunners to new screenwriters, inspired the rest of the industry to reach out to the most vulnerable in Hollywood. Being a writer in Hollywood is being a leader; I am grateful to all of you and proud to be one of you. "