Coronavirus: Why are deaths increasing so fast in Spain? The | News

Granada, Spain – Every night in Spain since the coronavirus alert was decreed on March 14, citizens take a moment to applaud the country's embattled medical workers.

But this hopeful image does little to lessen the pain of the pandemic; The daily death toll in Spain reached a heartbreaking new record of 769 on Friday, bringing the total death toll to nearly 5,000.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLbdc918cf8948203742fc366ed8d309bb11% %MINIFYHTMLbdc918cf8948203742fc366ed8d309bb12%

New cases of coronavirus-related infections declined, from a record total on Thursday of 8,578 to 7,871 on Friday.

But both numbers are much worse than a week ago, when the new cases were 2,833.

Another puzzling fact is that, compared to Italy, where eight percent of health workers are affected, in Spain on Friday that figure was 16.5 percent.

What has caused such a rapid spread of the coronavirus in Spain?

Multiple factors

The most prominent reason promoted by the media in Spain is the uneven and supposedly exhausted resources of the public health service to address this, or indeed, any type of virus pandemic.

Academics in Spain partly confirm this as a possible reason, but underline many other factors.

"As recently as Wednesday, the Center for Disease Prevention and Control in Europe noted that the impact of COVID-19 depended on a country's level of preparedness and its ability to implement rapid countermeasures," Silvia Carlos Chilleron, professor at the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine at the University of Navarra, told Al Jazeera.

"If the increase in cases has been rapid, as it has been in Spain, and the human and material resources to combat it are not guaranteed, then the impact is more serious. That will probably cause a greater number of deaths among the most vulnerable sectors of society, particularly when medical professionals are among those affected. "

Also on Wednesday, the Spanish State Confederation of Medical Unions (CESM) filed a case with the country's Supreme Court, asking the Ministry of Health to provide sufficient protective equipment as soon as possible.

CESM alleged in its case, which was rejected, that until now the ministry has not provided professional health professionals with sufficient protection to carry out their work in a way that reduces the risk of contracting coronavirus.

"People generally respect confinement and try not to enter hospitals for minor illnesses, and that helps reduce the risk of contagion," a doctor at the hospital in southern Spain, who declined to be identified for fear, told Al Jazeera. to retaliation.

"But there is a lack of medical supplies in hospitals for this type of crisis, which multiplies the chances that health personnel will contract contagious infections, and that will be a very important factor."

Exclusive: inside the hospital fighting against the coronavirus in Spain

The underlying reasons for the spread of the coronavirus before alertness could have been "the low level of perception among the general population that the coronavirus represented a risk,quot;, José Hernández, researcher and assistant professor of sociology at the University of Córdoba , whose specialties include health policies, he told Al Jazeera.

At the time and "until relatively recently, there was not enough information about what the coronavirus was," he said.

The distribution of the Spanish population can also have an effect, noted Alberto Mataran, professor of Environmental Sciences at the University of Granada.

"There is a high density of people in cities like Madrid or on the Mediterranean coast in particular, and many apartment blocks in the peripheral suburbs of cities."

"Add a lot of communal spaces, a very loving kind of social behavior compared to some countries (we always shake hands, hug or kiss when we meet, for example) and the opportunities for spread could surely increase, too."

As for the scarcity of resources so cited, Hernández argued that explains the "relatively rapid saturation,quot; of health services.

"Furthermore, Spain has a large population of the elderly, who are very vulnerable, and retirement homes generally do not have massive medical resources.

"In addition to that, the fact that Spain's hospitals and medical services are run by different autonomous regions creates some very important underlying inequalities."

Ambulance workers with full protective equipment arrive with a patient at Hospital Severo Ochoa during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Leganés, Spain (Susana Vera / Reuters)

Hernández added that while Regional governments may require Madrid's assistance, this increases the risk of poorly judged medical strategy decisions in the central government.

In 2014, medical personnel in Madrid protested against the lack of effective protective equipment and safety precautions amid the Ebola epidemic.

"We were able to see that the public health system had large gaps in early detection of infections. And these are structural weaknesses," he said.

Accelerated testing

Meanwhile, the government had to defend its decision to allow demonstrations in Spain on International Women's Day on March 8, something that teacher silvia carlos chilleron marked as a possible factor.

"The greater the number of contacts, the greater the probability of contagion, particularly when it comes to a new infection against which we have no immunity," he said.

He also pointed to unusually mild spring and higher levels of socialization (people sitting outside in bars, etc.) as another possibility, while cautioning that studies have not yet resolved whether a rise in temperature and higher humidity can act. as a brake. The spread of the virus.

In recent days, the national conversation has focused on testing, a paucity of fast, verifiable methods to establish the true extent of coronavirus spread.

The government's prized purchase of millions of rapid tests in China and elsewhere partially failed this week when the initial batch of 9,000 was discovered to have very limited reliability.

Although the Spanish government insists that the problem will be solved with more purchases of more reliable tests, most have not yet arrived.

Carlos Chilleron said polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, which takes between four and six hours to produce results and is being used by 20,000 people per day in Spain, It was the most reliable method.

According to the Live Science website, PCR tests work by "detecting specific genetic material within the virus. Depending on the type of PCR available, healthcare workers may take samples from the back of the throat; take a saliva sample ; collect a liquid sample from the lower respiratory tract; or secure a stool sample. "

Faster tests that take a fraction of the time are less accurate and as a result, and "we don't have the same kind of security that a person is unaffected," he said. Carlos Chilleron.

She recommends social distancing and hygiene as the best precautions in the absence of evidence.

In Spain, as the death toll increases, there are currently rumors that the closure measures will be further tightened.

Rumors are also circulating that if a peak is not reached soon and cases start to drop, the blocking measures will tighten further.

As the full scale of the pandemic has not yet emerged, it is increasingly difficult to know what measures are needed.