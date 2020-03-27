Coronavirus, US House USA, Stock Market: Your Friday Report

(Do you want to receive this information by email? Here is the record).
We are looking towards today vote expected in the Chamber in the coronavirus relief package. We are also covering the state of the USA USA as the new world leader in infections and the devastating number of viruses in Italy.
Courage in a Brooklyn hospital
Test kits and protective gear have been in short supply at the Brooklyn Hospital Center, doctors are getting sick, and it's getting harder every day.
But The staff keeps showing up.
"Of course they have anxiety, of course they are afraid, they are human," said Dr. Sylvie de Souza. “None of us knows where this is going. We don't even know if we could get sick. But none of them has so far failed in their duty, their vocation. "
If you have 10 minutes, it's worth it
At the heart of the Italian outbreak
No country has been more affected by the coronavirus than Italy, and no province has suffered as many losses as Bergamo. Officially, more than 1,300 people have died there, but the number may be four times higher.
"At this point, all you hear in Bergamo are sirens," said Michela Travelli. Upstairs, his father, Claudio Travelli, tested positive for the virus. Still alive.
This is what is happening the most.
Netanyahu's rival rivals: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel was to maintain power after his main rival, Benny Gantz, pointed out that it would be open to serve in a government led by Netanyahu. Citing the coronavirus pandemic, Gantz said: "These are unusual times and require unusual decisions."
The United States accuses the Venezuelan leader: President Nicolás Maduro was charged with a drug trafficking conspiracy, a major escalation of the Trump administration's campaign to pressure Maduro to leave office.
Environmental opposition: Federal scientists and lawyers, who have been ordered by the Trump administration to overturn the regulations, have incorporated data into technical documents that environmental lawyers are using to challenge setbacks.
Snapshot: Above, a coral colony on the Great Barrier Reef off Queensland, Australia. Abnormally warm waters have whitewashed the reef for the third time in five years, threatening one of the world's most important marine ecosystems.
In Memory: Fred "Curly,quot; Neal, whose dribbling magic made him one of the best-known members of the Harlem Globetrotters, died Thursday at age 77.
Modern love: In this week's column, an internist at the hospital where the coronavirus outbreak began in the United States recounts his losses and blessings.
What we are reading: This Jezebel essay of a writer dealing with a sudden love for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Sarah Lyall, a general writer for The Times, calls it "fun and true." She adds, "And please stay to watch the video of the two Cuomo brothers arguing with each other about which one loves their mother the most."
Now a break from the news
Chances are you're in the same position that many of us are in now: huddled together, trying to control our new reality. We are here with news that is good, with stories of beauty, art and style, with pleasant distractions and arguments in favor of an educated life in a dark moment. – Sam Sifton, who oversees The Times' cultural and lifestyle coverage.
Cook: Cheese is the classic filling for a French omelette, but Melissa Clark suggests garlic tahini.
"Let's go,quot;: Our critic took a virtual trip to the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art to see Anthony van Dyck's painting of Santa Rosalia, who was credited with saving the Italian city of Palermo from an epidemic.
Read: An argument against the Electoral College is one of the 11 books that we recommend.
Listens: Here's a list of children's podcasts, and musical theater, dance, and classical music to stream.
And now for the backstory on …
The biggest bull run on the planet
Jeffrey Gettleman, our head of the New Delhi office, has been covering the closure of 1.3 billion people in India. Melina Delkic from the Briefings team spoke with him about the general government guidelines and what to expect.
Guide us through the pre-closing period. Were you surprised that people seemed to immediately follow the rules?
There had been a steady increase in restrictions in India. So the blockade announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was quite consistent with what was already happening in some places, including New Delhi.
India has strong internal control by its security forces. The police work to control the population. People tend to be afraid of police officers on the street and want to get out of their way. They treat citizens quite harshly.
The government here is trying to learn from the mistakes or the slowness of what happened in other countries. Indian officials saw what happened in China and how effective the blockades were once they were implemented – that is more their model than anything else.
India's workload remains relatively low: around 600 confirmed infections. What is the big concern when the number grows?
The country spends very little on health care per capita. Therefore, the health care system here is underfunded and is a huge population. Public hospitals, the number of doctors, the number of beds, the equipment they use – everything is below the standards of most other parts of the world.
Some of the best hospitals in the world are really struggling. So imagine how a hospital with far fewer resources would respond.
