Coronavirus, US House USA, Stock Market: Your Friday Report

Courage in a Brooklyn hospital

Test kits and protective gear have been in short supply at the Brooklyn Hospital Center, doctors are getting sick, and it's getting harder every day.

But The staff keeps showing up.

"Of course they have anxiety, of course they are afraid, they are human," said Dr. Sylvie de Souza. “None of us knows where this is going. We don't even know if we could get sick. But none of them has so far failed in their duty, their vocation. "

Related: New York City now has more than 23,000 confirmed infections, with a death toll of 365. A Navy hospital ship is expected to arrive in Manhattan on Monday, three weeks earlier than previously thought.

