Coronavirus updates: AHS donates thousands of personal protective equipment to local hospitals – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Animal Humane Society (AHS) says it will donate thousands of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the state, which in turn will be distributed to local hospitals that need it.

On Friday morning, AHS said the Golden Valley location will donate its stock of PPE. The donation will be brought to the Salvation Army in Roseville on Friday afternoon.

The donation includes 2,550 surgical masks, 110 disposable isolation gowns, 28,500 gloves, and 650 face shields.

"With Governor Walz's mandate not to perform elective veterinary surgery until the COVID-19 threat passes, AHS, as an organization, decided this was the right thing to do. So many Minnesotans have supported AHS and its animals over the years, now is the time for us to give back, "AHS said in a statement.

AHS PPE is routinely used by your veterinarians for shelter animals and animals owned by you that enter your veterinary clinic.