Coronavirus update: North Dakota reports first death of COVID-19 – Up News Info

FARGO, N.D. (AP) – North Dakota health officials on Friday confirmed the state's first death from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

A Cass County man in his 90s who had underlying health problems died, the state Department of Health said. It acquired the virus through community spread, in which officials cannot determine how a patient was infected.

"Each of us has a responsibility to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in North Dakota and protect the people most vulnerable to the disease: our seniors and people with underlying health conditions," said Governor Doug Burgum in a statement. "We are all in this together."

Authorities reported early Friday that 13 people had been hospitalized with the virus. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough, but also mild cases of pneumonia, which sometimes require hospitalization. The risk of death is higher for older adults and people with other health problems.

Burgum has said the spread rate shows that every county in the state is likely to have positive results in the next week or so. He formed a testing task force that is working to increase the number of check-ups.

Seven new cases have been confirmed in North Dakota since Thursday, bringing the total number of cases the state has had to 65.

The state confirmed a case Thursday in a boy under the age of 10 who lives in McIntosh County, southeast of Bismarck on the South Dakota border. The McIntosh District Health Unit released a statement saying the boy was under 2 years old and had been released from the hospital to remain isolated in his home. County health administrator Cheryl Reis-Schilling urged residents "to be prepared, but not to panic," and said officials were working to identify people who had been in close contact with the boy.