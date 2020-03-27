Coronavirus: Tom Cleverley says high-profile donations show sport is coming together | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLcb65997e4ae7e87ebad7d591bb28850a11% %MINIFYHTMLcb65997e4ae7e87ebad7d591bb28850a12%

Watford Cleverley midfielder: "There have been some good things on social media, not just the fun things, but some of the donations that the best athletes are making,quot;





Tom Cleverley has praised donations from the sports world during the coronavirus outbreak.



Donations from high-profile figures from around the world to fight the coronavirus outbreak show how the sport is coming together, says Watford midfielder Tom Cleverley.

With the sport forced to an unprecedented closure due to the pandemic, Pep Guardiola, Roger Federer and Sachin Tendulkar are among a number of managers, players and clubs who have offered their support during the global crisis.

With English football suspended until at least April 30, many players have participated in the #stayathomechallenge – keepy-ups with toilet paper – but the former Manchester United Premier League winner says his focus is on occupying her two young children.

"I have two children under the age of six, so that's my challenge, keeping them busy all day!" Cleverley said Sky Sports News.

"There have been some good things on social media, not just the fun things you see, but some of the donations that the best athletes are making.

1:54 David Beckham was one of the sports stars who participated in the & # 39; applause for our caregivers & # 39; to show appreciation to the NHS workers David Beckham was one of the sports stars who participated in the & # 39; applause for our caregivers & # 39; to show appreciation to the NHS workers

"I think it is good to see everyone gathering at this difficult time."

Cleverley says that in the midst of teaching her children to ride a bike and tie their shoelaces, she keeps fit at home by following a personalized training program from her club.

"It is a really uncertain time. We know there are other priorities, like keeping our families safe, abiding by the rules, which are more important than football," said Cleverley, who missed three months of the season with an injury to the hamstrings before returning to first-team action in February.

He added: "As a footballer, just try to stay in the best shape possible."

1:06 Watford captain Troy Deeney says players should speak more openly about mental health. Watford captain Troy Deeney says players should speak more openly about mental health.

"I try to follow the routines of eating three meals a day at the times I normally used to, and training at the hours we usually do. Obviously, you don't want to do too much because you don't know when the return date is – be.

"But keep moving forward and get in shape to reach your peak when we are asked to play again."

Watford sits just outside the relegation zone at 17th, ahead of Bournemouth on goal difference, after a resurgence in form under Nigel Pearson since the former Leicester boss took over in December.

Watford has beaten Manchester United and Liverpool at home in the Premier League this season.

Cleverley is confident in the team's ability for the club to maintain its Premier League status for the sixth consecutive season, if the campaign resumes, as is the will of all clubs.

"He (Pearson) has really brought us back to basics and the results have obviously helped everyone gain confidence," said the 30-year-old.

"We have recovered, but we know that when the season begins again, we still have a lot of work to do."