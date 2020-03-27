Coronavirus: SPFL will speak to all clubs about the shutdown | Football news





The Scottish Professional Football League is set to discuss closing with the 42 clubs on Friday.

The SPFL will speak to the 42 clubs in the Scottish league through conference calls on Friday to discuss the current situation surrounding the closure of the coronavirus.

No decision has been made on the completion of any of the top four leagues and Sky Sports News He understands that the situation is unlikely to change until the SPFL receives more clarity from UEFA and the government.

UEFA's most recent orientation was a desire to finish the national leagues by June 30, but clubs have been told that football is unlikely to restart by then.

Brora Rangers have been declared Highland League Champions (file photo)

Last week, the Highland League, the fifth tier of Scottish football, made the decision to declare the league's current standings as final, with Brora Rangers being declared champions.

Among the topics for clubs to debate on Friday are player contracts and the advancement of club funding. Some funds for April have already been distributed to clubs this week.

Celtic, Rangers and Motherwell, the three best clubs in the Scottish Premier League, received almost £ 400,000, with reduced payments that dropped from the ranking.