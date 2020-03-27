Coronavirus: Premier League, Football League and PFA warn of & # 39; difficult decisions & # 39; | Football news

%MINIFYHTML329188d4521d43138126341b21584e1f11% %MINIFYHTML329188d4521d43138126341b21584e1f12%







Some "tough decisions,quot; will need to be made amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Premier League, EFL and the Association of Professional Soccer Players warned.

The organizations met on Friday to discuss the financial impact of the season suspension.

"The Premier League, EFL and PFA met today and discussed the increasing seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic," they said in a joint statement.

"It was emphasized that the thoughts of the three organizations continue to be with all those affected by the virus.

"The Premier League, EFL and PFA agreed that difficult decisions will have to be made to mitigate the economic impact of the current suspension of professional football in England and agreed to work together to arrive at shared solutions."

The pinch is already being felt, with Birmingham asking some players to defer half their pay, while the Leeds players have volunteered for a salary deferral.

Governing bodies will hold new talks next week to formulate a joint plan.

Last week, the planned restart of the season was delayed until April 30, and that date has not changed.

"The leagues will not start again until April 30 at the earliest. They will only do so when it is safe and conditions permit," the statement added.

"More meetings will be held next week with a view to formulating a joint plan to deal with the difficult circumstances facing leagues, their clubs, players, staff and fans."

The decision made to end the 2019/20 season in Steps 3-7 of the National League System, the women's soccer pyramid, and the broader base game was made by committee representatives from the respective leagues, and was supported by the FA Board and the FA Women's Board. pic.twitter.com/FI9DfDF3Rw – FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) March 27, 2020

Meanwhile, the Football Association issued a firm statement behind its announcement that a large number of league campaigns across the country would be effectively nullified under current circumstances.

Results for the 2019-20 season will be eliminated for out-of-league divisions below the National League North and South, it was announced Thursday. The same applies to women's soccer below the Women's Championship, with no promotions or decreases, while grassroots soccer has closed for the season.

The news led to the president of South Shields, whose side had a 12-point lead at the top of the Northern Premier Division and almost mathematically certain of moving up to the Northern National League, to threaten legal action.

But the governing body tweeted on Friday night: "The decision made to end the 2019/20 season through steps 3-7 of the National League system, the women's soccer pyramid and the broader base game was taken by representatives of the committee of the respective leagues, and was supported by the FA Board and the FA Women's Board.

"Now he will go to the FA Council for ratification. We fully support the decision they made during these challenging and unprecedented circumstances for English football."