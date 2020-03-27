Coronavirus: PFA to meet with Premier League and EFL to discuss financial implications | Football news

%MINIFYHTML18e99aac74d8c5ce1ece547814e5531411% %MINIFYHTML18e99aac74d8c5ce1ece547814e5531412%

PFA Chief Executive Gordon Taylor has already confirmed that the union is seeking a new emergency fund to help lower league players.





The PFA will hold further talks with the Premier League and EFL on Friday about the financial implications of shutting down soccer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has seen play temporarily suspended across the country, and professional soccer in England is expected to resume on April 30.

It has also resulted in Championship leaders Leeds United confirming that players, management and senior staff have volunteered to defer wages for the foreseeable future so that all club non-football staff can be paid.

It is understood that cost reduction measures due to the loss of revenue caused by the pandemic are even being considered at the Premier League level.

Leeds United Chief Executive Angus Kinnear says it is "vital,quot; that the EFL and Premier League seasons are brought to a conclusion.

PFA Chief Executive Gordon Taylor has already confirmed that the organization is seeking an additional emergency fund to assist lower league players and called an urgent meeting with the Premier League and the EFL to discuss ways to overcome the crisis.

Talks have already been held between the players' union and the two competitions before Friday, and this will be a continuation of those discussions.

The FA also faces the threat of legal action after making the decision to remove the 2019-20 season results for out-of-league divisions below the National League and the National League North and South.



The same applies to women's soccer below the Super League and the Women's Championship, without promotion or relegation, while grassroots soccer has been closed for the season.

The FA's decision is devastating for several teams that were comfortably at the top of their respective leagues, such as the North Shield Division South Shields, which called the move "appalling."

The governing body continues to hope to complete the men's and women's FA Cup, FA trophy and FA vase campaigns as discussions continue about what will happen to the National League, the Women's Super League and the Women's Championship.