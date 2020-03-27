Coronavirus: Paulo Dybala of Juventus ready to train after diagnosis | Football news

%MINIFYHTML59c37f3a049c364cdb49c5bc4f9de84911% %MINIFYHTML59c37f3a049c364cdb49c5bc4f9de84912%





Paulo Dybala says he no longer shows symptoms of coronavirus

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala says he feels "much better,quot; and is ready to restart a training regimen after his coronavirus diagnosis.

The 26-year-old Argentine international announced last week that he and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini had tested positive for the virus.

Although he said they were both in "perfect condition,quot; at the time, he suffered from stronger symptoms that kept him from exercising, but he says he is improving now.

In a video chat posted to Juve's Twitter account, he said: "I feel good, much better in fact, after having some strong symptoms for a couple of days."

"Today I feel much better, without any symptoms and I can move much better, so I will try to train again.

"After trying to do it on the days when the symptoms were strong, I felt very uncomfortable very quickly and couldn't breathe, so I couldn't do anything."

"After about five minutes I felt really tired and my body felt heavy, my muscles ached and I had to stop.

"But luckily, both me and my girlfriend are feeling much better now."

Dybala was the third Juve player to test positive for the virus, after defender Daniele Rugani and midfielder Blaise Matuidi.