Coronavirus: Novak Djokovic donates one million euros for the purchase of medical equipment | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML2fdb9d75b010d4a171df464c423e6f8811% %MINIFYHTML2fdb9d75b010d4a171df464c423e6f8812%





Novak Djokovic won his eighth Australian Open title earlier this year

%MINIFYHTML2fdb9d75b010d4a171df464c423e6f8813% %MINIFYHTML2fdb9d75b010d4a171df464c423e6f8814%

World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena have pledged € 1 million to help buy ventilators and other medical equipment in his native Serbia.

%MINIFYHTML2fdb9d75b010d4a171df464c423e6f8815% %MINIFYHTML2fdb9d75b010d4a171df464c423e6f8816%

Djokovic joins a long list of athletes who have joined the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, including several of the best tennis players.

Rafael Nadal has asked Spanish athletes to help raise € 11 million to help combat the pandemic, while Roger Federer contributed one million Swiss francs to vulnerable families in his native Switzerland.

Djokovic told the media in a video conference: "I wish to express my gratitude to all medical personnel around the world and in my native Serbia for helping all those infected with the coronavirus.

"Unfortunately, more and more people are infected every day.

"My wife Jelena and I are developing a plan on how to best donate our resources to people in need.

"Our donation is 1 million euros for the purchase of ventilators and other medical equipment."

Serbia has reported 457 confirmed cases of coronavirus and seven deaths.

Djokovic was in dire shape before the pandemic halted the tennis season, with both male and female tours suspended until June 7 at least.

Djokovic won't be able to try to extend his winning career until June at the earliest

The 32-year-old Serbian has won 18 consecutive games this season, lifting the ATP Cup with Serbia before an eighth Australian Open title in Melbourne, and then a fifth title at the Dubai Tennis Championship.

Now he is spending a lot of time with his family and he said: "The situation is very unpredictable.

"There is a lot of fear and panic and I fully understand it, because there is a lot of suffering."

"My family and I are trying to stay as positive and energetic as possible in the fight against this virus impostor."

Don't forget to follow us at skysports.com/tennis, our mobile app and our Twitter account @skysportstennis.