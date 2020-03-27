Coronavirus is also a threat to young people, Anthony Fauci tells Stephen Curry in Questions and Answers | NBA News

Coronavirus is a threat to young people too, US official Anthony Fauci tells Stephen Curry on Instagram Q,amp;A.

Some healthy young people in the US USA Those who contracted the new coronavirus are seriously ill, top infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said Thursday in an interview with NBA star Stephen Curry.

Thank you to everyone who tuned in to Instagram Live today! I wanted to make sure everyone had access to the conversation about COVID-19 with Dr. Fauci. Please share as much as possible. Thank you! #SCASKSFAUCI https://t.co/CtLGPy6Neg – Stephen Curry (@ StephenCurry30) March 26, 2020

The star of the Curry Warriors partnered with Dr. Fauci for a question-and-answer discussion about the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday. Curry organized the chat on his Instagram account. Fauci is the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and is part of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

The virus, which has killed more than 1,000 people in the United States, 578 people in the United Kingdom, and more than 24,000 people worldwide, is falsely believed by the virus to be just a threat to the elderly and people with health conditions underlying, Fauci said to the basketball player in the interview.

"While it is true that the elderly and people with diseases such as lung disease and diabetes have a much higher risk of dying, some young people who contracted it also became very ill," he said.

"What we are beginning to see is that there are some people who are younger, people their age, young, healthy, vigorous, who do not have underlying conditions and become seriously ill," Fauci said.

"It is still a very, very small minority, but that does not mean that young people like you should say: 'I am completely exempt from any risk of becoming seriously ill'," Fauci told Golden of 32 years. State Warrior Guard.

He stressed that young people must adhere to social distancing and other steps designed to slow the spread of the virus, both to protect themselves and to prevent other more vulnerable people from contracting it.

"You must protect yourself because you are not completely exempt from serious illness," he said.

"And you can become the vector, or the carrier of the infection, where you get infected, you feel good, and then you inadvertently and innocently pass it on to your grandfather, your grandmother, or an uncle who is receiving chemotherapy for cancer."

"That is what we must be careful about."

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said Thursday that 38 percent of patients with US coronavirus. USA Sick enough to be hospitalized they were between 20 and 54 years old.

The pandemic has changed daily life in much of the United States and has halted professional sports leagues, including the NBA.

When asked when the leagues could return to action, Fauci said it will depend on how fast the United States can reduce the infection rate.

"What you have to see is that the trajectory of the curve starts to go down," as health officials in China and South Korea now see it, but not in Italy, "he said.

"We can start thinking about going back to a certain degree of normality when the country as a whole has turned that corner."

