Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

America prepares for attack

After erupting on the east and west coasts, the coronavirus outbreak has spread inland, threatening to overwhelm parts of the United States where medical equipment is scarce and official guidance is sometimes conflicting.

In Louisiana, which may have the fastest growing outbreak in the world, New Orleans is the epicenter. The city's case count topped 1,100 on Friday, as speculation increased among medical experts that last month's Mardi Gras festivities had helped fuel rapid growth.

Across the country, many cities and states with zero cases in the past month now face impending explosions: Chicago and its suburbs have nearly 2,000 cases; Detroit has identified more than 1,000; and Milwaukee County, Wisconsin has reported 468.

Counties and cities outside major urban centers have also seen surprising numbers, such as in Albany, Georgia, whose population of 73,000 has been hit with more than 160 confirmed cases and 16 deaths.