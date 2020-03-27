Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

America prepares for attack
After erupting on the east and west coasts, the coronavirus outbreak has spread inland, threatening to overwhelm parts of the United States where medical equipment is scarce and official guidance is sometimes conflicting.
In Louisiana, which may have the fastest growing outbreak in the world, New Orleans is the epicenter. The city's case count topped 1,100 on Friday, as speculation increased among medical experts that last month's Mardi Gras festivities had helped fuel rapid growth.
Across the country, many cities and states with zero cases in the past month now face impending explosions: Chicago and its suburbs have nearly 2,000 cases; Detroit has identified more than 1,000; and Milwaukee County, Wisconsin has reported 468.
Counties and cities outside major urban centers have also seen surprising numbers, such as in Albany, Georgia, whose population of 73,000 has been hit with more than 160 confirmed cases and 16 deaths.
Clashes between state and local leaders over how to respond, and mixed signals from the federal government, have complicated the situation. In states without formal restrictions, the order of a mayor to keep residents in their homes can be affected by cities and surrounding counties without such measures.
The chaos of the answers could exacerbate another pressing problem: a widespread severe shortage of medical supplies. In a survey, nearly 200 American cities, large and small, reported that they lacked face masks, test kits, fans, and other equipment necessary to handle the crisis.
The Times provides free access to much of our coronavirus coverage, and our Coronavirus newsletter, like all of our newsletters, is free. Please consider supporting our journalism with a subscription.
An early hot spot flattens its curve
By now, you may be used to reading a steady stream of bad news. But here is a reason to be cautiously optimistic: there are indications that there are strong measures of isolation and intervention. slowed the spread of the virus in an early hotspot in the US USA
After cases began to grow in New Rochelle, New York, earlier this month, a one-mile radius containment zone was established, the National Guard was called, and widespread testing was adopted. Health researchers tracked the potentially infected people by a lawyer believed to have been the source of the spread.
In the past four days, New Rochelle reported only 38 new cases to the county. State and local health officials warned it was too early to declare victory, but it is a significant drop: At first, the city saw more than 20 new cases per day.
"At first, it looked like house arrest," said a resident whose family was quarantined. “But the punishment turned out to be a blessing in disguise. This is really a case of perspective. "
Looking for more good news? Artisanal distilleries are making hand sanitizer, free of charge. Doctors are finding creative ways to deal with scarcity. Vaccine research is proceeding at breakneck speed. We round off bright spots in the middle of the coronavirus crisis.
Life and death in northern Italy.
Bergamo, Italy, is the dark heart of the world's deadliest coronavirus outbreak.
Once known as a quiet and rich province, Bergamo is now a place where Red Cross workers go door to door to take the afflicted, where the coffins are so numerous that the army has been called to take them away.
Our correspondent Jason Horowitz and photographer Fabio Bucciarelli have been reporting on the tragedy unfolding there. This photo essay is a look at the human cost of the virus.
Love under confinement: Can I send you a drink?
Throughout the world, the pandemic is radically altering approaches to love, dating, and sex. A meme that circulates on social networks sums it up: “Can I see myself quarantined with him? Does it come with toilet paper?
Blocks mean new union for some, but more friction and conflict for others. Stuck inside, millions of singles turn to the Internet for virtual yoga dates, digital drag queen karaoke nights and WhatsApp birthday parties.
The crisis has also generated a new lexicon. In nine months, we can see the first Coronababies born. In just over a decade, they will be known as the quaranteens. Unfortunately, couples who cannot cope with the pressure of insulation could end up in covidivorce.
Hot spots
-
A Navy hospital ship is scheduled to get to NY Monday, and the Javits Center, a gigantic convention hall in Manhattan, has been converted into an emergency hospital. There are more than 25,000 cases in the city.
-
JapanWith 2,083 confirmed cases, it seemed to do the impossible: contain the virus without imposing draconian measures. But now evidence of rampant infection is emerging.
-
France he has extended his block by two weeks. The country reported 29,155 cases and 1,696 deaths on Thursday, and its health care system, which is among the best in the world, is creaking and exhausting.
-
South Africa It began a three-week shutdown on Friday after the number of cases skyrocketed to more than 1,000, putting the country at the center of the African pandemic.
What you can do
Take care of your lungs: If you are breathing contaminated air, you may have an increased risk of contracting the coronavirus and serious infection. Here are some tips to improve indoor air quality.
Reinvent vacation: Many people are finding creative ways to celebrate: cooking Easter brunch for two, hosting virtual seders, breaking Ramadan fasts at home, and enjoying the Nowruz festivities within six feet.
Have better video meetings: Testing your technology settings and setting a clear schedule can make your virtual calls with colleagues more productive and less cumbersome. And follow these tips to see yourself better on a webcam.
Try a new game: Our crossword columnist suggests five tried-and-true classics that will entertain both kids and adults.
What else are we following?
-
President Trump invoked the Defense Production Act, a power dating back to the Korean War, to compel General Motors to make fans. Soon after, the company announced that the machines would be "scheduled to ship next month."
-
The virus can affect rich and poor alike, but in the US. In the USA, the response to the outbreak is exposing class divisions, with the wealthy locked up in vacation properties, the middle class abandoned at home with restless children, and the working class on the front lines.
-
Millions of Americans will soon receive a direct payment from the federal government as part of the stimulus package. If you don't need the money, here are some ideas to help you give it to someone who does.
-
The Supreme Court was urged in a presentation to preserve DACA, the program that protects young undocumented immigrants known as Dreamers. About 27,000 of them work in health care, many at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic.
-
The Oregon Shakespeare Festival, one of the oldest and largest non-profit theaters in the USA. The USA, Lays off 80 percent of its employees, cancels half of this year's productions and postpones live performances until after Labor Day.
-
When they gave birth in the same New York hospital, two mothers did not know they had the coronavirus. Both deteriorated shortly after and ended up in intensive care.
-
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Mr. Trump's adviser on the coronavirus, has a new claim to fame: Donuts adorned with his image have become a top seller at a store in Rochester, New York, reports Democrat & Chronicle.
What are you doing
I've been cleaning drawers and looking for emails and addresses of friends that I haven't contacted for years. I have sent notes in hopes of reconnecting with friends from the past. I also sent notes to my older children to let them know how much they matter to me. I'm in the process of setting up a time to chat online with a former colleague and friend that I haven't seen in nine years!
– Jill Davis, Brookfield, Wis.
Let us know how you are dealing with the outbreak. Send us a response here, and we can include it in a future newsletter.
Register here to receive the information by email.
Tom Wright-Piersanti contributed to today's newsletter.