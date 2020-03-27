Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Mother of 4 documents Week One of Homeschooling – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – It's a dilemma parents across the country face: how to become your child's new full-time educator.

A Wisconsin mother of four documented her first week at home, and shares some tips and hopes for the coming weeks.

%MINIFYHTML71737be4817341db51fa5d1b4a3bb15c11% %MINIFYHTML71737be4817341db51fa5d1b4a3bb15c12%

There is an uncertainty in the air when parents and children navigate through the ups and downs of life at home.

Wisconsin resident Erin Kristin Patey is the mother of four girls: Lily, 11, Nora, 9, Evelyn, 9 and Sidney, 5. Kristin is a stay-at-home mom and documented her new video concert as K-5 educator.

"Definitely a full time job for me, just to help with learning at home," said Kristin.

READ MORE: Teachers at Victoria Elementary conduct "Car Parade,quot; for students

All of that learning took significant time and high bandwidth, especially with her husband also working at home.

"From a technological perspective, we also had to upgrade our modem, as with six people all trying to do different types of work online," said Kristin.

She says she has had to be patient, understanding that her children's teachers cannot respond immediately, and neither can she.

"With four kids at home, all different things at once, they were calling me at once," said Kristin.

So he says that recess, whether indoors or outdoors, has a dual purpose.

"It's key, not just for them, wasting some of that energy and getting some fresh air, but it's also key for me," he said.

And the time she says is the best of this unplanned stay.

"It's real quality time, and we don't feel the pull, you know, that we would normally do, that takes that away from us," he said.

They are holding family games, concerts, and pedicure parties. But it was not perfect.

READ MORE: Minnesota lawmakers approve COVID-19 response bill

"It was discussed what happened, people clashed," he said.

But everyone is learning a new way of living in harmony.

Kristin says that when it comes to a schedule, she sticks to the 9 a.m. start time, but is flexible with the rest of the schedule, and says that if they are in a learning rhythm, it allows them to move on.

Kristin is the sister of one of our Up News Info team members.