Coronavirus in US prisons. USA: positive releases, but & # 39; more necessary & # 39; | Coronavirus pandemic news

United States Attorney General William Barr recommended Thursday the release of inmates at risk to home confinement for the remainder of their sentences, indicating that calls to release prisoners to limit the spread of the deadly new coronavirus they are being heard at the federal level.

Barr said federal authorities should prioritize the release of at-risk prisoners, including those with pre-existing conditions and the elderly, including the approximately 10,000 federal prisoners over the age of 60, groups that preliminary data says are most severely affected by the coronavirus.

While this is a positive step, it is only the first, according to Michael Mendoza, national director of # cut50, a bipartisan effort to reduce crime and incarceration in the United States.

"I commend the attorney general," Mendoza told Al Jazeera. "It will save lives. But there is still much to do."

'Slows down the speed of spread'

Mendoza spent 22 years in prison for his involvement in a gang-related murder, imprisoned in an adult prison at the age of 17, before being released in 2014 from a California prison.

Federal prisons, which house approximately 145,000 inmates, have security levels between one and five. Mendoza spent time in jails between levels two and five, and the health and hygiene of these places was "poor," he said.

When asked if the coronavirus could stop within the prison system, Mendoza replied, "No, but it can reduce the spread."

Mendoza praised the efforts made by officials in California and was echoed across the United States, including screening staff to detect symptoms of coronavirus before entering jails and making free phone calls.

For people inside the jails, communication with loved ones is a great help, Mendoza said.

Since most prison and jail systems have canceled visits while the pandemic continues, simply "knowing that your family is doing well … is a lot for someone's emotional and mental well-being. Stress also compromises your immune system."

Still, requests for medical care can take up to two weeks to be answered, which "could be a death sentence,quot; for inmates whose immune systems are compromised, and basic hygiene items like soap are scarce.

Mendoza hopes that federal and state officials can continue to expand policies such as free phone calls and provide accurate information on prison televisions, while also addressing systemic issues such as medical care for incarcerated people.

Minor violations

The United States has a complex system of prisons and jails, administered at the national, state, and local levels. New York City has made headlines for its efforts to free those incarcerated locally, as it takes on the role of the epicenter of the spread of the pandemic in the United States.

Officials in New York City released 200 inmates from jails on Thursday, with another 175 planned for their release, reducing the number of inmates in the city to levels not seen since World War II.

"None of us expected this crisis, but one thing that emerged is that our prison population has continued to decline," said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Even when the city's prison population reaches record lows, "(c)Collectively, we believe the mayor should be doing more, "said Dr. Robert Cohen, a member of the New York City Board of Correction, a nine-person non-judicial supervisory board that regulates, monitors and inspects correctional facilities in the city.

At least 58 employees of the New York Department of Corrections (DOC) had tested positive for coronavirus along with 73 inmates at DOC facilities as of Thursday, the New York Post reported.

Cohen told Al Jazeera that releasing more inmates who have committed violations, such as parole violations, and taking a closer look at who qualifies for at-risk groups, could help.

"The fewer people in jails and prisons … the slower the virus will spread in those populations and the slower it will spread "outside through the staff who go home at night," Cohen added.

Those who have been released so far are "basically people who have city sentences for minimal crimes," Cohen explained.

About 1,000 more prisoners on Rikers Island, one of the first facilities in the US. USA In having a confirmed case of coronavirus among the inmate population, they are behind bars for low-risk violations, such as parole violations, Cohen said.

Cohen, who He worked on Rikers Island and oversaw the medical care of prisoners in Florida, Ohio, New York State, Michigan, and Connecticut, warning that inmates' health is different from that of the general population.

Local jails often house low-risk individuals, including those who cannot post bail in custody (Ross D. Franklin / AP Photo)

Regarding comments by United States Attorney General William Barr on those over 60, Cohen said he was incarcerated. "people over 50 are generally quite older. "

At the age of 50, people on average have three to four continuous health risks and can take up to seven medications, according to the data, the doctor explained. Life is more difficult behind bars, and that comes at a cost.

Cohen and Mendoza said steps must be taken to release as many inmates as possible for the communities.

But governments are unwilling to move quickly, Cohen continued, noting that the mayor of New York City cannot make decisions on his own and must consult with governors and jail officials.

Still, urgency is important, he said.

America is "in it. Every day for the next period, if it doesn't get better, it will get worse. For jails and prisons, it is important to act as soon as possible."