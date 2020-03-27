Coronavirus in Minnesota: "We are watching you,quot;: racist note left in Woodbury, home of an Asian-American couple – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Twin Cities couple Alvin Moua and Vanishia Yang say they are sad and angry about a racist note he left on their doorstep this week.

When Moua returned home Wednesday, she noticed a piece of paper taped to the door of her Woodbury home.

"I thought it might have been a warning sign," said Moua. "When I walked over and read the note, yes, it was quite disturbing."

This was the note taped to her front door:

"We are watching you f—— c—– it carries the Chinese virus to China. ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! That we do not want you to hear infecting yourself with your diseases !!!

The note was signed, "Your friendly neighborhood."

Moua's emotions were running.

"Anger. Frustration. Lots of anger," he said.

After alerting his landlord, he called Woodbury Police. The department tells Up News Info that there are no leads, although detectives are working on it.

“This type of behavior has no place in our community. We are saddened that a person is cruel enough to racially blame a neighbor for COVID-19, ”police officers said.

That sentiment was echoed online. Yang's post is drawing hundreds of supportive comments.

"I guess it makes me sad, I don't know, because I'd like to feel welcome here," said Yang. "It's hard. You know, that makes it a little bit harder to be Asian-American."

Although it is painful, Moua and Yang think that it is important for everyone to know about the painful things that are happening close to home.

"Don't be afraid to share your story. I mean, we have to spread awareness," said Yang. "Because, obviously, there are people who care."

Woodbury Mayor Anne Burt apologized to the couple on behalf of the city. She encouraged victims, or anyone aware of these incidents, to call 911.

