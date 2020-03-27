Coronavirus in Minnesota: Veterans paying for it at a senior center – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Throughout the history of our country, there are countless examples of people taking care of each other in difficult times.

Another example happened today at Meadow Ridge Senior Living in Golden Valley, where people were outside and entertaining residents inside.

Going through this unique group of remote social serenades, you can't help but smile. There's the Easter Bunny, a slice of pizza that walks and others singing "mostly,quot; tuned in. But make no mistake, they have a message to send.

"Being here today in a time of crisis is really something special," said Eli Jaffa, Moments Hospice.

It started when a news story caught the attention of Air Force veteran Steve Solmonson.

"I saw the story of the commemorative rifle squad that shut down for funerals and broke my heart," said Solmonson.

For 41 consecutive years, the Fort Snelling Memorial Rifle Squadron performed all kinds of difficult items. But it was COVID-19 that ended that streak.

"It was the most difficult decision I had to make as commander of the Memorial Rifle Squadron," said Mike Pluta, commander of the Fort Snelling Rifle Squadron.

Rather than retreat, the rifle squad joined forces with Steve to pay for it. 125 acts of kindness in honor of the 125 squad members. Armed with Easter baskets, gift cards, and Papa Murphy's pizza, they chose this senior center for a reason.

There are 25 veterans living on Meadow Ridge. Men and women who have always cared for our country. Now groups like these are taking care of them.

60 caretakers also work there on the front lines of a different type of battle. From patriotic songs to Elvis and the Beatles, people stood at their windows to watch. Some of them are in palliative care, but doing their best to listen to them. Smiles, songs and a promise of better days ahead.

"I can't think of a better place to pay for it," Pluta said.

The rifle squad and Moments Hospice also hope to return police officers and hospitals as part of their "pay in advance,quot; plans.