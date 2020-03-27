Coronavirus in Minnesota: U of M COVID-19 plan sparks PETA complaint – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The University of Minnesota is urging researchers to slaughter animals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the animal rights group PETA, the university asked the experimenters to "slaughter (the animals) as soon as (their) data is collected." The request, PETA argues, could likely kill hundreds of laboratory animals.

On Friday, PETA sent a letter to Joan Gabel, the school's president, demanding to know why the university conducts experiments on animals that are considered non-critical.

Reports from the National Institutes of Health also revealed that the university's labs were violating the Policy of the US Public Health Service. USA On Human Care and Use of Laboratory Animals. In the past, three monkeys suffered unapproved CT scans, mice and rats did not receive pain medication after surgery, and 89 mice received an expired anesthetic.

"The UMN does a sloppy and poor job of caring for animals in fully staffed laboratories, so you can't expect anything good in the midst of a pandemic," said PETA Vice President Shalin Gala. "The COVID-19 outbreak should be a moral and scientific calculation for the school, which conducts deadly experiments on animals. If the university cannot prove that these experiments are necessary, which we know it cannot, it should not be wasting taxpayer money on them. "