Coronavirus in Minnesota: Senator Amy Klobuchar says her husband was "coughing up blood,quot; – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Senator Amy Klobuchar is dealing with the COVID-19 crisis in two different ways. First, it helped push a federal stimulus bill that will give Minnesotans more unemployment benefits.

Second, she shares her concerns as her husband John Bessler recovers from the virus. Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield of Up News Info spoke to Klobuchar on Friday. Klobuchar was in a good mood after a bad week.

At first, Klobuchar said, Bessler did not believe his symptoms were indicative of the coronavirus.

"At first I believed him, like, 'Ahh no problem, it's a cold.' I'm sure that's what he thought. You know how boys can be, and that's how he was," he said. “I called him every hour, made him take his temperature. It had a very high temperature and it continued. "

Klobuchar said that he stayed inside the apartment and that the symptoms got worse and worse.

"Very soon, when the temperature didn't go down and he was coughing up blood after many days, that was when he finally came in and had a test done," Klobuchar said.

Bessler was hospitalized with dangerously low oxygen levels.

"For me, the most difficult thing, which I now know that all Minnesotans are going to experience, (is) that you have a loved one who is in the hospital or maybe attended life and you cannot visit him," said Klobuchar. "This is day 16, not 15, since I had symptoms, so this is a very long time for many people."

Bessler is home but still ill, so Klobuchar has found some family living arrangements.

"It could still be contagious, they just don't know it. So I'm going to stay in Senator Tina Smith's apartment she lent me. So I'm like a bum," he said.

As Bessler recovers from the virus, Klobuchar has been helping pass a recovery bill.

"Unemployment benefits have expanded from where they would normally be, they are $ 600 a week more than Minnesota would normally receive a week," he said.

Klobuchar says that she plans to greet her husband out of the window for now, because right now the distance makes us stronger in front of COVID-19.

"It must be a time when we take a step back and say, I am doing this for the good of my fellow citizens, not just for myself," he said.