Coronavirus in Minnesota: Day programs for residents with disabilities disappear – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Thousands of Minnesotans with disabilities rely on day programs that offer therapy, enrichment, and job help.

But the pandemic has closed hundreds of facilities, which means that its clients do not have services. The agencies they depend on are struggling to pay their bills and are asking the state for a much-needed lifeline.

%MINIFYHTML9ff7c57c84d29cc888a1842a3700bf8911% %MINIFYHTML9ff7c57c84d29cc888a1842a3700bf8912%

On a typical day, the Midwest Special Services daytime facility in Apple Valley, or MSS, would be alive with adults with disabilities making art and developing skills to be self-sufficient. Julie Johnson is CEO and President.

READ MORE: Prison destined for transformation into a medical center

"We have been forced to close all of our programs," said Johnson.

MSS serves the needs of 600 clients, giving them employment and enrichment skills. But as a fee for the service, it only receives state payments if it's open. COVID-19 has it closed.

"Many of the people we serve don't understand what it's all about, and they don't understand why those things aren't available to them," Johnson said.

Two thirds of its staff are exempt. But for him and others who meet this need, the bills still have to be paid.

"There may be people in sectors of the state that do not have the support of the community, and the infrastructure will collapse," he said.

READ MORE: St. Paul Police Officer Tests COVID-19

State Senator Jim Abeler says he is pushing to finance the facility in the shutdown, or risk much greater damage in the future.

"It really is that important," Abeler said. "I am very concerned about what is going to happen with the day training facilities."

Abeler hopes that the DHS Commissioner's emergency authority will provide the funds before services for our most vulnerable take a hit through no fault of their own.

"It's hard to want to pay a provider for not doing something, but if we don't keep them open when this emergency calms down, and calms down at some point, there will be nowhere to go," he said. .

Johnson says he will meet with DHS officials on Monday. She hopes to explain the dire situation facing nonprofits serving citizens with disabilities at this time.

READ MORE: Attorney General Keith Ellison Arrests "Pandemic for Profit,quot; Company