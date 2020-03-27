Coronavirus in Minnesota: COVID-19 positive cases approach 400, death toll rises to 4 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML56deed272e57c147c27f9b20b59e562e11% %MINIFYHTML56deed272e57c147c27f9b20b59e562e12%

Hours before Governor Tim Walz's stay-at-home order went into effect, health officials announced Friday that the number of positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Minnesota had risen to 398, and two more people they had died, bringing the state's death toll to four.

The Minnesota Department of Health says that of the nearly 400 positive cases in the state, 51 people have been hospitalized, with 34 remaining in the hospital.

No details have been released on the two deaths reported on Friday. The previous two deaths involved Ramsey County residents in their 80s.

According to a map released by health officials, the majority of documented cases of COVID-19 are in the Twin Cities metropolitan area. Hennepin County, the state's most populous, has seen more than 100 positive cases, beating the number of confirmed cases in nearby counties by at least a factor of three.

In Greater Minnesota, the virus appears to be spreading in the southeast, center-south, and center-north parts of the state, as counties in those areas have at least one resident who has tested positive for the virus.

According to health officials, more than 14,000 COVID-19 tests have been completed in laboratories across Minnesota. Of the nearly 400 people who tested positive, 180 recovered and are no longer isolated.

For most people, the symptoms of COVID-19 are mild, such as cough and fever. However, the disease can be fatal to the elderly and people with sensitive lungs. (Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call the Minnesota Department of Health hotline at 651-201-3920).

At midnight on Friday, the order to stay in the governor's home will take effect. Earlier this week, he ordered Minnesotans to stay home as much as possible for the next two weeks, unless their work is deemed essential. Those in violation could face a $ 1,000 fine or jail time.

However, the order does not mean that Minnesotans cannot leave their homes. Residents will still be able to walk or exercise outdoors, shop for groceries and alcohol, and receive takeout or delivery to their favorite restaurants. The order is scheduled to last until April 10.

On Thursday, at the state capitol, lawmakers approved a $ 330 million financial aid package to lessen the economic impact of the pandemic and bolster the response of the state health system. Meanwhile, in Washington, the House of Representatives is about to accept a $ 2 trillion relief bill Friday that would expand unemployment insurance and send direct payments to most Americans. The law is expected to pass.

