Coronavirus: Homeless families lose key support as schools close | U.S

Seattle, United States – In a typical year, homeless shelters experience the greatest demand not during the cold winter months, but during the summer.

In the summer, schools close and parents miss the usual eight hours a day of childcare and meals. With the added burden of sleeping on the streets, parents seek refuge more often, research has shown.

"Now what we have nationwide is that summer is coming early," says Gregg Colburn, a professor of real estate at the University of Washington who studied the summer surge in the population of homeless shelters.

Across the United States, schools have already closed their doors to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which has so far infected more than half a million people and claimed more than 25,000 lives worldwide. The United States now has the most confirmed cases, with more than 92,000. More than 1,300 people have died in the country.

Health experts have advised that schools be closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but for unstably housed families and their children, that means running out of a key institution that provides a number of services, including meals, therapy, and , fundamentally, protected child care.

Inequality exacerbated by pandemic

Homeless children in elementary school in the US USA They total 1.5 million, according to the latest data from the National Center for Homeless Education, and the number of homeless children under the age of six could be nearly as high.

During the summer holidays, parents can still work. However, to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, several states have virtually frozen nonessential jobs, multiplying burdens on families with school-age children who were already struggling to stay afloat.

"(The closures) take away a population that was already very vulnerable to these things and take away many of the services that support them," said Christine Ma, a pediatrician at Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland, California.

"In some cases, they lost their only constant connection, a school, and now they are really alone," Ma said.

Children enter PS 042 Benjamin Altman School to pick up packed lunches after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered schools closed due to the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) (Jeenah Moon / Reuters)

For those with no restrictions on work, many often face a difficult choice: go to work to earn enough money to put food on the table and pay the rent or mortgage, or accept cut wages and shorter shifts to stay home. with his kids.

Other workers have been fired entirely, leaving parents struggling to pay the rent. Some schools have sent out work brochures to continue children's education, effectively turning parents into teachers. Finding someone to care for children puts households in touch, avoiding social distancing measures recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). USA

The burden is felt even more by families who no longer have roofs over their heads. Some shelters have begun to reject families, either because of lack of space or because they don't want to risk introducing the virus to people who are already housed. Parents, who do not want to see their children sleep on the street, find places to take their children away from the anxiety and fear they experience.

"We already have a relatively unequal society, and that inequality will worsen during this crisis," said Colburn, who also leads the University of Washington's Homeless Research Initiative.

& # 39; A whole new world & # 39;

Ma leads a volunteer medical group, Kerry & # 39; s Kids, that visits homeless children in shelters in San Francisco, California. Without the ability to ensure sterilization and care for potential coronavirus victims, the team made the difficult decision to shut down.

"I have a lot of patients who worry me," said Ma.

Aid workers on the front lines of homeless people in the United States say they are in uncharted territory, but existing structures can be used to address intensified crises.

"It's a whole new world," said Barbara Duffield, executive director of SchoolHouse Connection, a nonprofit organization that works to overcome homelessness through education. For weeks, he has been answering questions from school workers across the country.

"There are a lot of people trying to understand what consistency is like when you don't have eight hours of school a day," Duffield said.

In addition to housing, the greatest need across the country is for mobile hot spots, he said. Some families have turned to sitting outside closed libraries to access Wi-Fi to complete necessary case management documents that involve anything from affordable housing to child development services and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

"If you have a part of the population that was just waiting, I think closing the school is another big shake for this, because the meals they provide, the childcare they provide," Colburn said.

Christine Twiss delivers sack lunches to Marsha Spencer on a school bus route turned into a food delivery route for the Marysville School District, as schools close during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Tulalip Indian Reservation in Tulalip, Washington (David Ryder / Reuters)

There is an increased need for food banks, and there are concerns about the country's food supplies.

According to Lark Kesterke, director of Impact & Investments for United Way Snohomish County, supplies have decreased 50 percent in the county, which is near Seattle, Washington and near where the first U.S. case of COVID-19 was confirmed. . Most food banks receive additional food from grocery stores, but customers who rush to fill their housing stock in panic have depleted the stock.

"There is literally no food that supermarkets can exceed because they have their own supply problems," said Kesterke.

Most of the schools that have closed continue to offer on-site meals for students. Others have turned school bus drivers into a food delivery brigade. However, child care and mental health services are more difficult to locate, which students often trust.

"The impact that concerns me from a health point of view is their developmental and mental health," Ma said. "There is a lot of anxiety and it also seeps in from parents."

More difficult to combat continuous crises.

Officials in the Seattle area have taken steps to reduce pressures on families with unstable housing, such as a ban on rent-related evictions. Deficits in affordable housing needs are still significant, but for some residents, they can be sure they can stay for another month or two.

"The anxiety is high. Some have been fired and are trying to find a house and find out how they are going to make the rent," said Monica Best-Wilson, a school psychologist who works with Housing Hope, a profit organization that addresses poverty. through housing, work and children.

"Now that there is a 30-day stay on the evictions, they can take a breather and wait," he said.

Mario Bravo, a school safety aide at Trinity Elementary School in New York, has a sign about free packaged meals for schoolchildren, while schools are closed due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) (Leslie Adler / Reuters)

However, in her experience, that's just one pressure among many when families need to care for children. Some parents have needed to become their children's teachers, even while juggling work while maintaining CDC guidelines for social distancing.

Colburn is concerned that the virus may spread "like a wildfire,quot; among unstably housed families. Nutrition and medical care are often long-lasting problems.

"Every time stress increases, that strains the immune system," said Ma.

USA USA It already has a structure for addressing homeless children in education, based on the McKinney-Vento law, first signed in 1987. It includes a broader definition of homelessness so that students in unstable housing also receive the care and benefits that support teaching.

Duffield of SchoolHouse Connection has requested that funds for the programs it requires receive an additional $ 300 million in emergency funding in addition to the current $ 92.5 million annually.

"This will uniquely harm low-income households, and hopefully it will be reflected in the major fiscal efforts made by the federal government," Colburn said.

The Senate passed a stimulus bill this week, which includes direct payments to millions of Americans and opens hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to states for unemployment aid. The House of Representatives is expected to pass the bill later this week. It is unclear where many homeless people would qualify for direct payment benefits as the government relies on tax returns for the past two years.

Furthermore, such a pandemic makes addressing the crises that have plagued many Americans for decades even more challenging.

"One of the really terrifying aspects of this from a housing point of view is that we still have a huge deficit in affordable housing," said Colburn.

"It takes a lot of capital to build affordable housing, but in the future, government budgets will be severely limited," added Colburn.

"We know what works in terms of low-income housing and housing policy. The problem is not trying to figure out what works. The problem is identifying the political will and resources to expand those programs."