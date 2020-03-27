Coronavirus crisis exposes another pandemic in Honduras: analysts | Honduras News

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Honduras increased to at least 67 and the country announced its first death this week, analysts warned of a second pandemic that could exacerbate the public health crisis: "corruption."

"We have a health system that is very fragile. Unfortunately, it has not been a priority for governments in the history of our country," said Carlos Hernández, director of the Tegucigalpa-based NGO Association for Transparency for a fairer society. (ASJ). "And then the other element is obviously corruption."

Honduras has one of the weakest health systems in the world and is not prepared to face an epidemic, according to the Johns Hopkins University Global Health Security Index. The country spends only about 8.5 percent of its health gross domestic product (GDP), far less than the regional average of 14 percent. Corruption in the health system, including embezzlement of public funds and schemes to buy expensive drugs and equipment, only makes the problem worse.

The Honduran health system has reached the brink of collapse in recent years after a chronic shortage of government funds and a series of corruption scandals that have exhausted the few public funds that exist. Hospitals often lack medicine, bed space, and basic supplies – a disaster for a growing pandemic.

To make matters worse, any response to the expanding virus could be an opportunity to further rob the government's coffers, analysts say.

"History tells us that times of emergency are unfortunately opportunities for the corrupt," said Hernández.

Years of corruption, mismanagement.

Corruption had been eating away at the Honduran health system for years. But in 2015, a scandal tipped the scales and took Hondurans to the streets.

The Honduran Public Ministry, a government institution investigating crimes related to the public interest, revealed an elaborate network of fake companies used to embezzle hundreds of millions of dollars from the health system.

While the wealthy bought spacious mansions and flashy cars, average Hondurans did not have enough medicine or a clean bed in a hospital. Since then, more than 45 people have been charged with crimes and 10 people have been convicted in the case.

Staff of the National Cardiovascular Institute, also known as the Thorax Hospital, attack to protest against the lack of materials to combat the coronavirus pandemic, in Tegucigalpa (Orlando Sierra / AFP)

"Corruption in the health system is a brotherhood: an alliance of bad politicians, bad businessmen and bad workers. They are the ones who have looted the health system," said Hernández.

Part of the money ended up funding the first presidential campaign of current President Juan Orlando Hernández, whose presidency has been tainted by many scandals, and more recently his brother's conviction for drug trafficking in New York.

"In the case of Honduras and Central America, corruption is very widespread," said Adriana Beltrán, director of the citizen security program of the Washington Office for Latin America (WOLA). "It is not just about the cases we have recently heard from high-level politicians involved in drug trafficking, but also about how it impacts daily life and the ability to access adequate medical care."

Other corruption scandals in the country's healthcare industry have included mismanagement of funds, bogus drug purchases, and alleged attempts to privatize the healthcare industry.

In April 2019, Honduran anger at widespread corruption exploded once again in massive mobilizations of weeks to protest against two decrees to possibly privatize the country's health and education systems.

"We have a health system that has collapsed," said Suyapa Figueroa, president of the Medical College of Honduras who participated in the marches. "It collapsed in part due to corruption. Corruption has been and continues to be one of the biggest problems in our country."

President Hernández rejected accusations of attempts to privatize health and education systems. "The intention has always been to strengthen and improve education and public health and to continue to be free for the Honduran people," he said in May 2019. However, the president revoked the contentious decrees in June.

Figueroa warns that the government could manipulate this public health crisis in another attempt to privatize the health system. "Our problems are structural," said Figueroa. "As long as we don't change this harsh reality, the problem will continue."

Corruption is difficult to detect in the current crisis

On March 11, President Hernández confirmed the first two cases of coronavirus in the country.

"The detection of these first two cases shows that Honduras has the installed capacity and we have the necessary supplies to carry out the corresponding tests for anyone suspected of coronavirus," he said at a press conference. His administration has continued to assure Hondurans that they are prepared for what is to come.

Just two days later, on March 13, the Honduran Congress approved an emergency plan for more than $ 420 million to build more hospitals and hire more health professionals in response to the coronavirus.

Civil society is already vigilantly monitoring these actions for possible corruption, according to ASJ Hernández. But current conditions in the country could make it more difficult to identify embezzlement or mismanagement.

In January, the government decided not to renew the mandate of an international anti-corruption body called MACCIH, which with the country's attorney general's office had been investigating Honduran elites, including a former first lady, convicted of corruption charges last year. The current government-imposed curfew and restrictions on press freedom have made it difficult for journalists to obtain and share information. And since Congress approved the funds during an emergency, the executive branch has more discretion to spend.

"That has raised a lot of concern because it has been a form of misappropriation of public funds in the past," said Beltran of WOLA. "With the quarantine that was ordered, it makes it much more difficult for civil society and the press to do any kind of oversight."

A couple wears protective masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus while heading to the National Cardiopulmonary Hospital, in Tegucigalpa (Orlando Sierra / AFP)

On March 17, the Honduran government sent its presidential plane to New York to purchase biomedical equipment to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, including 140 respirator masks and 140 ventilation machines. But health experts fear the government is not consulting with the right health professionals about the types of equipment to buy, and some say the fans purchased will do little to help people with COVID-19.

"Now that it's a life and death situation, experts are the ones who need to lead," he said. The Honduran Ministry of Health did not respond to Al Jazeera's request for comment at the time of publication.

Given the history of corruption in the Honduran health system, Villanueva and other members of civil society call for transparency during this crisis.

"There are many excuses that the corrupt can use and that is what worries us: the lack of transparency in the way they handle the public health situation," said Villanueva.