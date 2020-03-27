Coronavirus: Boris Johnson tests positive for COVID-19 | UK News

Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Prime Minister tweeted a video message confirming that he had COVID-19and added: "During the last 24 hours, I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

"Now I am isolating myself, but I will continue to lead the government's response through a video conference as we fight this virus.

Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives. "

Downing Street said Johnson had been evaluated on the advice of his medical director, Professor Chris Whitty, who had experienced "mild symptoms,quot; on Thursday.

"The test was performed at # 10 by NHS personnel and the test result was positive," the statement added.

"According to the guide, the Prime Minister isolates himself on Downing Street.

"It continues to lead the government's response to the coronavirus."

Johnson, whose partner Carrie Symonds is pregnant, was last seen outside No. 10 on Thursday night, joining Chancellor Rishi Sunak as part of a national applause for NHS workers as they fight the pandemic.

