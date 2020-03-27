Coronavirus Affects Denver Homeless Population With 2 Positive Results

%MINIFYHTMLd8b62732a9a42eb12384efc41449a89511% %MINIFYHTMLd8b62732a9a42eb12384efc41449a89512%

At least two people living on the street in Denver have tested positive for the new coronavirus, advocates say, marking a new and particularly difficult chapter in the city's efforts to stifle the spread of the community.

The two positive results came from the Colorado Coalition for the Stout Street Health Center for the Homeless, said Cathy Alderman, a coalition spokeswoman. So far, some 50 people have been tested and 20 of those results are still pending.

"We have worked with patients to take them to safe places to isolate and recover them," said Alderman.

She said it is unclear where the two people who tested positive had stayed.

It is also unclear how many tests Denver Health and other organizations have performed. City public health officials did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Homeless people are at particular risk of spreading the virus because they often live indoors with extremely limited sanitation facilities available, said Terese Howard, spokeswoman for Denver Homeless Out Loud.

The shelters are not equipped for the six-foot social distancing measures recommended by national and global health experts, and Howard said many feel unsafe there.

"A lot of people have been asking for tents and other survival gear," said Howard. "They feel safer in those tent camps than those who stay in the shelters."

City officials are working to find individual rooms for those who test positive or need to be quarantined while awaiting test results. About 60 rooms are currently available, Alderman said, with negotiations ongoing in hopes of reaching 200.

But that's only a fraction of what Denver might need.

Denver housing director Britta Fisher said the city may need up to 3,900 rooms. But Howard increased that number to a possible 10,000.

As those efforts continue, some living on the brink of homelessness are being evicted from their short-term rental rooms, a move in the wrong direction, Alderman said.

Many people living on the streets suffer from underlying health problems, at a rate much higher than that of those in shelter, increasing the vulnerability of the homeless population to the virus, which causes respiratory disease COVID-19.

The disease could not only spread rapidly among that population, but could also easily jump into Denver's housed population, Howard and others say. I hope this moment marks a turning point in Denver's attitude toward homeless people and their needs, he said.

Howard asked city officials to stop cleaning the homeless camps and instead provide portable toilets and hand-washing facilities. In addition, they must find and use empty hotel, motel, apartment and dorm rooms, he said.

Recreational vehicles, tent cities and small houses could also be used, Howard said. Everything is needed to help isolate the sick from those who might get sick.

"Our entire society is at risk because our government, our people, our businesses, our hotels, our entire society refuses to really care about the lives of homeless people," said Howard.

Representatives of the Denver Rescue Mission and Denver Catholic Charities could not immediately be reached for comment.

