Corner stores offer essential supplies during coronavirus shortages – Up News Info San Francisco

RICHMOND (KPIX 5) – Bay Area residents who are still trying to replenish some elusive supplies during the COVID-19 outbreak may find that their best option for locating them is just around the corner from their home.

There is still a shortage, but the Colusa market in Kensington was busy restocking on Thursday. Owner Ike Joh said things may not be normal, but they were improving.

“You know, supplies are getting better. It takes a little time. Much better than last week, "Joh said.

Neighborhood stores in East Bay are receiving supplies. The Colusa market is filling its shelves as fast as possible with) products, milk and bread. Clients like local resident Karen Mattern are loyal.

"I can go in here, it's not a big deal. I can find everything I need," Mattern said.

However, the search to find toilet paper remains a problem.

It is puzzling to Joh. "This is Crazy. Just crazy," he said.

Uphill at Young’s Market, the owners have eggs and pretty much everything else, too. Supplies begin to arrive and people are buying. Young & # 39; s is another family business and the owner's daughter said she was also seeing improvements.

"It is improving. We just hope it continues in the coming weeks," said Ellen Young.

When KPIX 5 cameras one of the large chain stores to see what the shelves looked like. To be fair, it also looked much better than last week. But there was still no toilet paper.

A visit to the largest of the department stores, Costco, found tons of shoppers buying plenty of milk and bread. And they had toilet paper pallets.

However, an employee warned cautiously that supply often runs out at mid-morning every day.