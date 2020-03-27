Corey Feldman to Twitter Live Friday Night – Bring updates after (My) Truth: The Rape Of 2 Coreys release

%MINIFYHTML53c21a57acb48dc1c7e351d4a6beed1511% %MINIFYHTML53c21a57acb48dc1c7e351d4a6beed1512%

Corey Feldman announced that on Friday, March 27, 2020, he will host a live broadcast and update the public on recent developments that have occurred since the release of his controversial documentary. (My) truth: The rape of 2 Coreys. In the film, Corey Feldman told his own story of sexual abuse during his teenage years in Hollywood and that of his best friend Corey Haim, with whom he shot seven films in addition to the A,amp;E series. The two Coreys. Corey Feldman and others also made allegations that actor Charlie Sheen, son of Martin Sheen and brother of Emilio Estévez, raped Corey Haim when he was 13 years old. Charlie Sheen denied the allegations through a statement released by his publicist.

The film aired on its exclusive platform MyTruthDoc.com while it was released in Los Angeles. The goal was for everyone to see the movie together in real time and it was something Corey Feldman expressed great enthusiasm for. A panel was planned for after the movie's release, but that never happened. When the time came for the movie to be streamed live on the website, the site was not working properly and the movie could not be streamed. Corey Feldman initially issued a statement on Twitter that he thought the website was having difficulties due to heavy traffic.

%MINIFYHTML53c21a57acb48dc1c7e351d4a6beed1513% %MINIFYHTML53c21a57acb48dc1c7e351d4a6beed1514%

An investigation was underway and a second message posted on the official MyTruthDoc.com website stated that the site had suffered a DDoS attack.

%MINIFYHTML53c21a57acb48dc1c7e351d4a6beed1515% %MINIFYHTML53c21a57acb48dc1c7e351d4a6beed1516%

In response, Corey Feldman made the move. (My) truth: the rape of 2 Coreys on demand for a week.

During a question-and-answer panel after the film's live premiere, it was suggested that Wolfpack was involved with the site that was not working. That has not been proven.

Wolfpack is a group of people who support Corey Haim and believe they are defending the deceased actor's legacy. They demand that Corey Feldman never speak publicly about the abuse of Corey Haim.

Corey Feldman plans to speak on a number of topics during his live Twitter, including streaming the film to those who were unable to view it due to the site not working.

Since the film's release, many have asked Corey Feldman to put the film up for sale on DVD.

Ad %MINIFYHTML53c21a57acb48dc1c7e351d4a6beed1532% %MINIFYHTML53c21a57acb48dc1c7e351d4a6beed1532%

Disclosure: Charisse Van Horn has had personal interaction and communication with Corey Feldman, Wolfpack members, and Feldfam members. She has never had personal communication with Judy Haim.



Post views:

0 0