Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein "OK,quot; after testing positive for coronavirus

Harvey Weinstein is reportedly "fine,quot; after testing positive for coronavirus earlier this month.

A source told Fox News that Weinstein "has no symptoms,quot; but "has been isolated,quot; since moving to the Wende Correctional Center, a maximum security prison near Buffalo, New York.

He is one of two Wende inmates who tested positive, authorities said.

Weinstein was convicted of one count of criminal sexual intercourse for forcibly performing oral sex on a woman in 2006 and one count of third-degree rape for a 2013 attack on another woman. He received 23 years for his crimes and is likely to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

In his response to the verdict, Weinstein appeared to assume some responsibility for his actions.

"I feel remorse for this situation. I feel it deeply in my heart. I am really trying to be a better person," Weinstein said, addressing his victims.