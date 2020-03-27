Contra Costa officials establish a makeshift care unit at Alhambra High School – Up News Info San Francisco

MARTINEZ (Up News Info SF) – Beds, medical equipment, and other supplies were slated to arrive in the next few days at Alhambra High School in Martinez as county health officials established an alternative care site to treat patients with "less complicated,quot; medical needs during the anticipated increase in coronavirus cases, school officials said.

The news from the health care site came in a joint statement Thursday from Contra Costa Health Services and the Martinez Unified School District.

According to that statement, the county recently requested supplies from the federal government to help establish alternative care.

site at Alhambra High, which is a few blocks south of the Contra Costa Regional Medical Center.

Proximity is important at the school site that works efficiently. Health officials await the shipment of beds, medical equipment.

and other supplies that will arrive in the next days.

Dr. Chris Farnitano, County Health Officer, told the Contra Costa Board of Supervisors that preparations were also being made to use part of the former Los Medanos Community Hospital building in Pittsburgh as another alternative care site. Part of that building now houses the county-operated Pittsburg Health Center.

County health officials said details are still being worked out on how these alternative care sites will work. They also said more sites are likely to be identified in the coming days.

"Our hope is that we will never have to use these sites because of the protective measures we have taken, such as the order to stay home, which will stem the tide," the county statement said. "Because we hope for the best, we must still prepare for the worst."

As of Thursday, Contra Costa County had 131 confirmed cases of coronavirus, one of them fatal.

Martinez's superintendent of schools, CJ Cammack, said in that same statement that the schools were regularly used in emergencies by agencies like the American Red Cross and other temporary emergency services.

"As a district and community, we have a legal obligation, as well as a moral and ethical obligation, to provide the highest level of cooperation during this time," Cammack said in the statement.

Alhambra High, like all other Contra Costa County public schools, will be closed until at least May 1.

Cammack emphasized that the entire school campus will undergo a comprehensive cleaning process to ensure that the entire campus will be cleaned, disinfected, disinfected, and "properly groomed,quot; before students, teachers, administrators, or staff can return to the campus.