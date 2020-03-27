Colorado Unemployment Insurance Facts and Resources

In Colorado and across the country, unemployment insurance claims have skyrocketed as state and local governments have ordered nonessential companies to shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak.

%MINIFYHTML9c2c958c129e66f27e361f1ddcbbe71011% %MINIFYHTML9c2c958c129e66f27e361f1ddcbbe71012%

While the full economic impact of the virus may not be known for several months, comparing the number of unemployment insurance claims filed each week provides a rough estimate of how many people have lost their jobs.

For example, in 2007 Colorado averaged 2,278 unemployment insurance claims per week, according to federal data. In late 2009, during the last recession, the average number of claims increased to 5,147 per week.

For the week of March 8-14, this year, unemployment insurance claims soared to 19,429, according to the US Department of Labor. USA

We will continue to update this data as it becomes available, generally on Thursdays of each week.

Resources:

More on unemployment from Up News Info