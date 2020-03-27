Colorado dispensaries say coronavirus pandemic is justifying delivery of marijuana

As the coronavirus pandemic disrupts daily life and commerce in Colorado, many in the state's marijuana industry believe it is possible to allow dispensaries to start delivering to clients' homes now.

Lawmakers legalized cannabis delivery with the passage of House Bill 1234 in 2019. The law allows for medical marijuana deliveries to begin in 2020, followed by recreational cannabis deliveries in 2021, but left the municipalities individually decide whether to allow services.

So far, only one dispensary in Colorado, The Dandelion in Boulder, has been licensed to deliver products to patients. Shannon Gray, a communications specialist with the Marijuana Control Division, declined to comment on whether the timeline for recreational delivery is being reconsidered in light of the pandemic.

Proponents believe delivery should be adopted more quickly and deployed more widely, especially during a crisis. Colorado considers marijuana dispensaries "critical,quot; retail businesses, which means they are allowed to remain open, with some restrictions, under the state's order to stay home.

"Whether it's a pandemic, or a natural disaster, there are always people who can't get to the store," said Ben Prater, manager of the Rocky Mountain High dispensary cannabis station in Denver. "Now that (Governor) Jared Polis is in office, he should definitely make moves to make the delivery somewhat sooner rather than later."

Peter Marcus, director of communications for Terrapin Care Station, agrees. While teams at the company's six dispensaries across the Front Range rely on social distancing and sidewalk pickup practices to mitigate the spread of disease, Marcus said delivery could only reinforce best safety practices.

"In a time of crisis like this, the more options you have to comply with an order to stay home, the better," he said.

Licensing regulations have been reversed in the state's quest to stop the spread of coronavirus and COVID-19, the respiratory illness it causes, without sinking the economy. For example, dispensaries may temporarily sell recreational cannabis online for collection, thanks to an executive order issued by the governor. That option has proven popular with consumers looking to limit interactions in person.

Truman Bradley, executive director of the Marijuana Industry Group, declined to call for immediate action on the delivery, saying he wants local governments to be prepared for a change of that magnitude.

"We just want to make sure there is a safe and orderly implementation," he said.

Movement at the local level does not seem timely. Although Boulder allows medical delivery, authorities are not considering the same allocation for recreational cannabis, said Mishawn Cook, the city's licensing manager.

"Instead, the way we have safely accommodated our marijuana dispensaries, both medical and recreational, is by allowing for sidewalk pickup," Cook said.

Denver has not yet chosen to offer medical services, but regulators are collecting data to determine if it is suitable for the local community, Eric Escudero, communications director for the city's excise and licensing division, said in a statement.

"The city and county of Denver have no plans at this time to implement any emergency cannabis delivery programs," he said. If the delivery reaches Denver, the city's deployment will include a social equity component, he added.

The delivery business has been booming in states like California, where orders increased 46% during the third week of March compared to the same period the previous month, according to e-commerce platform Jane Technologies. In the Bay Area, the delivery company Sava experienced an eight-fold increase in sales during the same week.

However, building a delivery schedule requires many considerations on the part of a dispensary. Dandelion employees, who hope to start offering deliveries for medical orders on Friday, are required to drive company vehicles, each equipped with a video-monitored GPS and product safe that can be remotely tracked, said Shannon Fender, public affairs director of the parent company. Native roots.

Drivers are expected to verify each patient's ID, medical card status, and home address while processing payment. Dandelion is encouraging customers to pay with debit cards rather than cash to limit the amount of money that delivery drivers carry, he said.

"It would be great to allow (third-party) carriers to start working with stores to provide the infrastructure for delivery," said Fender. "By law, carriers cannot begin delivery until 2021 when recreational delivery goes online."

Still, he expects more jurisdictions to sign up soon due to demand from residents. Native Roots, which operates 21 dispensaries across Colorado, surveyed its patients and found more than 90% attendance.

"In current times, we are ensuring social distancing in our medical stores that remain open, and this option will allow people to stay home and reduce the number of trips they have to make outside their homes to obtain essential products," he said. Fender.