Coaches: uncertainty the worst | Racing News

Middleham coaches Karl Burke and Micky Hammond agree that the uncertainty caused in races by the coronavirus pandemic is the most difficult facet to understand.

While Hammond is a dual-purpose handler with only a small chain of flat horses to look after, Burke cares for one of the largest flat yards in the north and has been left in limbo.

Just when you should be looking forward to releasing your new youth team, Burke's season has stopped at the worst possible time.

"We are following all protocols at the moment and it is working well," Burke said.

"About 95 percent of the staff has been full time; we have had a partner with a cough who has isolated herself.

"You still have to exercise the horses, you can't let them. It's a terrible time of year for it to happen, and it's very frustrating."

"Like most coaches, we are selfishly thinking about what we are missing. But everyone is in the same boat, not that Middleham is closed and everyone else is open or vice versa, (so) you just have to let's do it.

"Hopefully there will be some improvement in the coming weeks and there will be some light at the end of the tunnel. Whether it is May 1 or June 1, we would like a date to target.

"Planning the race for the flat season must be a nightmare. The last race schedule has arrived and the first day was May 1, so I guess right now they are preparing for that."

"The next two weeks will be vitally important, not from a career perspective, but from across the country."

Burke hoped to lead the promising Lord Of The Lodge in a Guineas trial before a crack in the Classic, but when, or even if that will take place, is now up in the air.

He added: "For the past 10 days, we have not galloped any horses, but they have all galloped, and that is why we need some kind of clarity. If we are going to compete in May, they must be working from next week onwards.

"Lord Of The Lodge is in great shape, as is the rest of the chain, but I'm trying not to think about what we're missing."

"If we can keep them in good shape and keep them healthy, we will be in a good position every time we arrive."

"I'm almost 57 now and I've always been told when the sun was shining this time of year that the viruses would be missing. Apparently not this one."

Hammond, who celebrated his first Grade One hit this season when Cornerstone Lad won the Fighting Fifth Hurdle, feels for those like Burke, who were stopped from the season before it started.

"I think we are ticking here," he said.

"We are in the process of finishing almost all of our bridges, most of them have had a good season."

"We'll have a weird summer jumper and some flat horses to keep going. We only have about a dozen for the flat.

"You feel about the flat guys, you really know that. No one knows what's going to happen in the future, we really don't. We just have to see what's going on across the country and see how bad this gets."

"It seems strange that we were in Cheltenham two weeks ago, and in the meantime, I have been to Koh Samui and have returned. We returned on Tuesday and Wednesday I was prohibited from entering and leaving all flights."

"The social distancing in our yard is working well. The staff is listening to the advice given, and let's be honest, nobody wants to get this virus, right?