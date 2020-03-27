City College of San Francisco Chancellor Mark Rocha resigns to receive $ 340K – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The City College of San Francisco chancellor will step down on March 31, university officials announced Thursday.

Mark Rocha was chancellor for three years. University officials said they will appoint an interim or interim chancellor until they permanently hire someone for the job.

The terms of Rocha's resignation were approved by the university's governing board at a regular meeting on Thursday. The terms include 12 months of salary valued at $ 340,481 and, among other compensations, continuous health and wellness benefits for 12 months.

Rocha said that now is the right time to make her family a priority. No other reason was given for the chancellor's departure in the statement announcing his resignation.

