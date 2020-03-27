Chrissy Teigen and others who can't get enough of Tiger King

Celebrities are just as obsessed with Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness as many of you are

Netflix's new documentary series on real crimes about Joseph Maldonado-Passageaka Joseph Schreibvogelaka Exotic JoeIts big cat zoo and murder-for-hire plot has mesmerized people like Chrissy Teigen, Jared Leto, Cardi B and other stars, many of whom have been sharing memes online.

Teigen posted on it Twitter page on Thursday an altered Tiger king advertising image that shows and John Legend1 year old son Miles Stephens& # 39; face photoshopped on the face of Joe, who is hugging a tiger.

Previously, a fan asked Teigen, who stars in the upcoming Quibi series. Chrissy cut, "Hi Chrissy! I have one for you .. Carole Baskin feed your husband with tigers or what? #ChrissysCourt ".

"It is my opinion that I think someone called Don maybe he passed by a woman named Carole meat grinder for sure, "Teigen answered.