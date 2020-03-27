Chrissy Teigen and others who can't get enough of Tiger King

Celebrities are just as obsessed with Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness as many of you are
Netflix's new documentary series on real crimes about Joseph Maldonado-Passageaka Joseph Schreibvogelaka Exotic JoeIts big cat zoo and murder-for-hire plot has mesmerized people like Chrissy Teigen, Jared Leto, Cardi B and other stars, many of whom have been sharing memes online.
Teigen posted on it Twitter page on Thursday an altered Tiger king advertising image that shows and John Legend1 year old son Miles Stephens& # 39; face photoshopped on the face of Joe, who is hugging a tiger.
Previously, a fan asked Teigen, who stars in the upcoming Quibi series. Chrissy cut, "Hi Chrissy! I have one for you .. Carole Baskin feed your husband with tigers or what? #ChrissysCourt ".
"It is my opinion that I think someone called Don maybe he passed by a woman named Carole meat grinder for sure, "Teigen answered.
Cardi B too tweeted about the show on Thursday.
"They made Joe so dirty over and over again," he wrote.
She too tweeted"Who do you think is more wrong? Narcissistic Joe? Or Greedy Carol? And why?"
Leto held a Tiger king watching the party on Twitter on Thursday and also shared a Joe Exotic meme with his face.
"I have my popcorn. Pressing to play in #TigerKing Episode 1. Let's do this @Netflix #JaredLetoCinemaClub," he wrote.
"For the record, I've watched the entire series. Hold on to your (hat emoji) and get ready for a wild ride (cat emoji)," he said. said.
Dax Shepard tweeted on Wednesday, "if I don't get cast as Joe Exotic in the eventual biopic, Hollywood is broken."
"Um, step aside, buddy." answered Edward Norton. "You're too young and enthusiastic and you know it. You could probably take Maldonado still, actually. Wouldn't that be fun?"
Jax Taylor he also replied to Shepard, writing, "I agree and I won't even look at it, you are the only one for this role, from one Detroiter to another, please. #Tigerking,quot;.
%MINIFYHTML0e616b0660fae355ea4d9d42c6d3a4d617%%MINIFYHTML0e616b0660fae355ea4d9d42c6d3a4d618%