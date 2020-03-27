Chiranjeevi has the sweetest birthday wish for her son Ram Charan

%MINIFYHTML4f24711d0bad6ef8ea3bd6a56e18dc9c11% %MINIFYHTML4f24711d0bad6ef8ea3bd6a56e18dc9c12%

Today Ram Charan celebrates his 35thth birthday. The actor who is a big name in the south and is preparing for his RRR movie, directed by SS Rajamouli, has several birthday wishes for him. However, one of his best wishes remains that of his mega-star father, Chiranjeevi, on social media.

Chiranjeevi shared an adorable flashback image, where he is seen holding a small Ram Charan in his hand and planting a kiss on his cheeks. What makes this image even more special is the fact that his legend says he knew Ram Charan would be a great actor, as March 27 is also World Theater Day. This is what his message says: naturally I was naturally happy when Charan was born. It was only much later when it occurred to me that maybe there was a reason he was born at #WorldTheatreDay March 27 – ‘Prapancha‘ Rangasthala ’dinotsavam’! It started acting like a fish in the water. On the eve of @alwaysramcharan's birthday, Many Many Happy Returns #Charan! #ThrowbackPic ".

Last year on the Yamaha Fascino 66th Filmfare Awards South 2019, Ram Charan won Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) for his excellent performance in Rangasthalam. The actor played the role of a villager who sadly engages in a revenge saga after the death of his older brother. Coming up from the southern superstar is the RRR of SS Rajamouli, the visionary's greatest masterpiece. Where they will see him with Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in cameos.