China Bans Foreign Visitors After Import Coronavirus Cases Increase | China News

%MINIFYHTMLd3dc31faf328488fc26270562ef7929411% %MINIFYHTMLd3dc31faf328488fc26270562ef7929412%

China will ban entry to all foreigners, including non-nationals with valid visas and residence permits, starting at midnight on Friday in a move to curb the number of imported coronavirus cases.

The other measures announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs include reducing the number of international flights and limiting capacity on board to 75 percent.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLd3dc31faf328488fc26270562ef7929413% %MINIFYHTMLd3dc31faf328488fc26270562ef7929414%

The ministry added that foreign citizens will not be prevented from entering with visas issued after the announcement.

%MINIFYHTMLd3dc31faf328488fc26270562ef7929415% %MINIFYHTMLd3dc31faf328488fc26270562ef7929416%

"Entry with diplomatic, service, courtesy or C visas will not be affected," a ministry statement said Thursday. "Foreigners who come to China for necessary economic, commercial, scientific or technological activities or for humanitarian needs outside of an emergency can apply for visas at Chinese embassies or consulates."

In recent weeks, the number of cases in China has dropped dramatically, with just a handful of domestic patients every day.

However, there has been an increase in infected people arriving from new critical points abroad. This pushed Beijing to take steps to stem a second wave of infections in China, where the virus was reported to have emerged for the first time.

Most imported cases

On Friday, mainland China reported its first local coronavirus case in three days and 54 new imported cases.

The 55 new cases detected Thursday were down from 67 a day earlier, the country's National Health Commission said Friday, bringing the infection count to 81,340. More than 65,000 of them have been recovered, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

The death toll in China stood at 3,292 as of Thursday, five times more than the day before.

After first appearing in China's Wuhan last December, the new coronavirus has spread to at least 175 countries and territories.

The World Health Organization has declared that the coronavirus outbreak is a global pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide has now exceeded 530,000, while the number of deaths is over 24,000, with some 126,000 patients having recovered.

The United States, Italy, China, Iran and Spain are among the most affected countries.