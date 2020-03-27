Chaos and famine amid Indian coronavirus blockade | India News

New Delhi, India – As countries around the world began to apply strict blockades to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, India, the second most populous country in the world, followed suit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day blockade on Tuesday to stem the spread of the virus that has now killed 17 Indians and infected more than 700 more.

The South Asian nation reported its first coronavirus case on January 30, but in recent weeks the number of infections has increased rapidly, worrying public health experts who say the government should have acted sooner.

"The police will beat me. I'm afraid they'll hit me. " Police across India are using force against violators of the country's 21-day national coronavirus blockade.

India's main opposition Congress party also criticized the government for a late response.

The government defends the running of the bulls

But the leader of the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party, Sundhanshu Mittal, said India was one of the few countries that had acted quickly and decisively to contain the outbreak.

"You cannot have immediate reactions to such catastrophes without evaluating and anticipating the magnitude of the problem and observing the knowledge and consensus of international dominance. Many administrative decisions were made," he said.

The Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare states that the rate of increase in infections has stabilized. "While the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing, the rate at which they are increasing appears to be relatively stabilizing. However, this is only the initial trend," said a spokesperson.

According to the latest report from the country's leading medical research agency, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), 27,688 coronavirus tests were performed on Friday.

"A total of 691 individuals have been confirmed positive between suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases," reads the ICMR update. On Thursday, India witnessed the largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases of 88 people.

While the numbers don't paint a bleak picture compared to other countries struggling to contain the virus, concern is growing among health care experts who believe the number of infections could be much higher than reported.

Academics from three American universities and the Delhi School of Economics in a report Based on current trends and demographics, it is claimed that India could experience up to 1.3 million coronavirus infections in mid-May.

Expand test facilities

Experts also say that India's ability to test is poor and that stronger evidence would reveal the true extent of the pandemic.

"Could Yogi not have even arranged a bus for us? Is it because we are poor?" – Rajneesh, walk 247 km on foot to Bareilly. "Poverty will kill us before the virus."

"We have to evaluate anyone who shows any symptoms, we cannot limit ourselves to hospitalized cases or those with a travel history." said Dr. T. Sundaraman, the national coordinator of the People's Health Movement.

"We don't know much because the testing rate is still modest and very limited. If the testing expands, we can find the actual numbers that we don't have," he told Al Jazeera.

People walk in a busy Mandi (market) in New Delhi, as the national closure continues (Yawar Nazir / Getty Images)

Facing its biggest health emergency since the country became independent from Britain in 1947, the Indian government announced a series of steps starting with a 14-hour public curfew on Sunday.

The government has also expanded the testing facilities and hired private contractors to help it conduct the tests.

Of 72 test centers initially, India now has 104, with a capacity to analyze 8,000 samples daily. Two other rapid test labs that can perform more than 1,400 tests per day are also expected to operate soon.

Leena Meghaney, a public health legal expert, said that the global shortage of chemicals used in testing and the validation of test kits produced in the country were hampering India's testing capacity.

"This shortage was not specific to India, but a global phenomenon. It happened in the United States and France, and India must have faced a similar shortage. The government had to expand it and purchase test kits from companies that first had to be validated (which) also took some time, "Meghaney told Al Jazeera.

Shortage of EPP and fans.

India's testing capacity is not only low, as COVID-19 cases continue to increase, the country also faces a shortage of equipment needed to support medical personnel.

Some say the shortage of N-95 masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) used by health workers has been caused by a last-minute rush from the government, despite the World Organization for Health (WHO) warned governments in February to increase production.

India has 0.7 hospital beds per 100,000 people, far fewer than countries like South Korea (six per 100,000) that have been able to successfully contain the virus.

Fans are also scarce. India has almost 100,000 ventilators, but most are owned by private hospitals and are already being used by critically ill patients.

A man walks past supply trucks parked in a yard during the shutdown in Kolkata (Rupak De Chowdhuri / Reuters)

Some reports suggest India needs another 70,000 fans, which generally matters, but on Friday, the government announced that he had ordered only 10,000.

"Fans are expensive and critical equipment that will be produced by the (state) Defense Research and Development Organization." said Dr. Preeti Kumar of the Indian Public Health Foundation, a public-private organization.

"And then we have items like caps, masks, gowns, and gloves. These are high volume, low cost consumables that will definitely be produced. It is not the state that it will produce, it will only order. A lot will depend on how prepared our production companies are to accelerate and start producing. "

Stranded migrant workers

Meanwhile, Sundaraman, of the Peoples Health Movement, highlighted how the stress of confinement seemed to be overcoming the stress of the disease. Sundaraman said his biggest concern was the thousands of migrants who found themselves stranded in India when Modi announced the shutdown just four hours in advance.

"What is really concerning is the great migration that has started across the country. You just can't stop public transportation that way. The blockade should have been done gradually. People should not be trapped without income, without work,quot;. Even in an authoritarian state, they would know that this is something the state has to do, "Sundaraman said.

Inhabitants of slums in ahmedabad receive free food packages during a 21-day national shutdown (Amit Dave / Reuters)

Photographs of migrant workers walking hundreds of kilometers or crowding into empty trucks and railroad boxes show how the government ignored their plight.

The police have also resorted to a strong hand against migrants, street vendors and meat sellers. One person died in West Bengal state after being beaten by police for venturing to buy milk during the shutdown.

In a video shared on Twitter, the police appeared to use batons against Muslim worshipers leaving a mosque during the ban on religious gatherings. Al Jazeera has not verified whether the video is authentic.

Amid the confusion, Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath of India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, was viewed organizing a religious function in the city of Ayodhya.

& # 39; Totally unplanned & # 39;

Reetika Khera, an assistant professor at the Indian Institute of Administration in Ahmedabad and a right-to-food activist, said the prime minister's speeches created panic among migrants, and then the police mishandled the closure.

"Now the police are the biggest problem. They are violating government rules. Essential services must remain open and the biggest offender is the police. I am not sure of the government communication strategy, they are supposed to be sharp on that, but clearly that is not the case if we cannot clearly communicate with the police, "he said.

The blockade has also led to the shutdown of routine health care services, and Megahney claims that people with other illnesses have now been left without medical care.

"I know of several people with HIV who have been stranded. Similarly, many cancer patients have difficulty accessing basic health care services. This needs to be addressed urgently because one of the consequences of COVID-19 could be that people with other illnesses could end up paying the price, "Meghaney said.

Mittal, the BJP leader, said the blockade was quickly announced so that the government could contain the spread of the infection.

"If there are stranded migrants, the government is taking steps to get them home."

Meanwhile, the Indian government on Thursday announced a $ 23 billion fiscal stimulus package to help the poor tackle financial difficulties during the three-week shutdown. India's finance minister said that no one would go hungry during this period.

"An unequivocally good announcement is the duplication of rights for existing Public Distribution System cardholders,quot; Khera said to Al Jazeera.

India has a social assistance program for the poor, and the government appears to be using it to provide direct transfers of cash and food grains.

However, almost 85 percent of India's population works in the informal sector, and migrants, in particular, do not have access to these resources.