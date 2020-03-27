CBS Daytime Show resumes production with hosts at home – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML806f0586b7244fccd3dcae67bb837af811% %MINIFYHTML806f0586b7244fccd3dcae67bb837af812%

Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and colleagues at The conversation They are getting back together, this time from home. The CBS daytime series will return, with episodes filmed at its hosts' homes on Monday, March 30.

The series, now dubbed The Talk @ Home, becomes the last unscripted show to return to production, albeit in a more domestic way. It comes after production on the show closed on March 14 due to the Coronavirus.

Hosts Osbourne, Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond will be live using Zoom technology, allowing all presenters plus their guests to appear on screens together at separate locations. The staff will also continue to work remotely.

The hosts will encourage viewers to follow guidelines recommended by CDC and government officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and reduce stress in the medical community.

Guests for next week include Wayne Brady, CBS host Let's make a DealSean Hayes, Terry Crews, Broke stars Jaime Camil and Pauley Perrette, Dr. Oz and comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.

John Redmann serves as executive producer and showrunner. Heather Gray is an executive producer with executive co-producers Ed Horwitz and Kristin Matthews.

Meanwhile, The conversation chat room, Launched after production stopped, it will continue on Instagram Live with the hosts interviewing each other and celebrity guests.

"During an unprecedented time like this, we all need to talk, connect, have important conversations and share laughter with friends and family more than ever," said executive producer John Redmann. "Our viewers have been with us for 10 years, and we want to be there for them with new shows during this difficult period."