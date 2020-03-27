Cases appear to be stabilizing in Washington state, where the outbreak began.

KIRKLAND, Washington. – The suburban hospital that handled the first onslaught of coronavirus patients weeks ago, a crush on seriously ill and dying nursing home residents that signaled the start of the national health crisis, is now offering cautious optimism to people around U.S. who are looking for the end of the spring nightmare: they say they could have flattened the curve here.

At EvergreenHealth Medical Center, two miles from the closed Lifecare nursing home where 35 patient deaths were linked to the virus, authorities say its rate of new covid-19 cases has been stable for two weeks, stabilizing at a drip Some days, doctors here see only one new case and haven't seen more than four in a single day since mid-March. Few need to enter the Intensive Care Unit, which is now half full, two weeks after the overflow required transfers to nearby hospitals.

"We don't know if the last two weeks have been quiet before the storm or if the social distancing and all those things that are being practiced are working," said Jeff Tomlin, CEO of EvergreenHealth, whose hospital has managed 40 of the most in the state. from Washington. of 130 virus-related deaths. He said the hospital is no longer overwhelmed, although it still lacks the necessary supplies.

"You will never hear me declare victory at any point in this," he said. "But I can tell you that we are making sure we have enough supplies, beds and fans as we can. I would say that we are preparing in case of a wave like in New York or Italy."

In the state that saw the nation's first confirmed covid-19 case on January 31, and the first coronavirus-related death on February 29, initial initial predictions of massive spikes have declined even as testing has increased rapidly. . While the number of cases in Washington state grew to 28 percent in one day on March 15, it has since slowed significantly across the state, as have hospitalizations and deaths.

State officials said there have been 2,580 positive cases and 132 deaths, and as testing in Washington increased, the percentage of positive cases remained low, at about 7 percent.

"We know this is still a terrible challenge, we know we have not turned around and we are not even near the end of this battle, but we believe there is some evidence that our community mitigation strategy is to close schools, restaurants and theaters, to ban meetings: We believe these things have slowed the rate of increase in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties, "Washington Governor Jay Inslee, D, said Thursday during a press conference, pointing to a chart showing the New case rates begin to flatten out while most other states tend upward.

While cases continue to rise in the metropolitan areas of New York, Michigan and Louisiana, Inslee's focus on what is happening in the Pacific Northwest could indicate that there is a way out, if people continue efforts to prevent the spread of illness by limiting contact. Cases are also being flattened in China and South Korea, where authorities accelerated the tests and used strict social distancing, and research indicates that social distancing can delay an increase in cases so severe that they require intensive treatment and overwhelm the hospitals.

"It is a ray of hope," Inslee said. "This suggests that some of the things that we are doing together are having a very modest improvement. The things that we did two weeks ago are now showing up in our hospitals."

At Overlake Hospital in Bellevue, about seven miles south of Kirkland, doctors have seen a recent increase in cases, with 20 to 30 positive tests a day, which they believe is due to viral spread across the region. before taking strict social distancing policies. effect two weeks ago. David Knoepfler, Overlake's medical director, said his hospital has about 70 covid-positive cases, or people who are working to rule it out, and that patient traffic has been "much higher and rapidly accelerating."

But Knoepler also said he believes sound social distancing policies could lead to an impending decline.

"What we are seeing now is the result of delaying social distancing until 1-2 weeks ago," he said. "I am hopeful that in another week we will see some levels."

In early March, when the coronavirus had touched only this state, Chief Joseph Sanford stood in the middle of Central Way and Lake Street, the busiest intersection in Kirkland, and took a picture in each of the four directions. No Cars. The city was in a panic. Sanford attended several covid-19 task force meetings per day and managed a growing list of quarantined firefighters after possible exposure to virus-carrying patients.

People died and the spread of the virus was inevitable and terrifying.

Today, as traffic resumes at a moderate pace, the chief and his counterparts in local government have begun to take stock of what worked and what they could pass on to other communities. New York, with its population density, is an outlier, but fire and EMS leaders from communities like Aspen, Colorado, Rochester, Minnesota, and Taos, New Mexico, call multiple times a day for advice on how to respond to a virus that is just beginning to have an impact on those communities.

Sanford is an especially good person to ask: Of 95 EMS employees, only one has tested positive for covid-19, despite Kirkland officials having no expectation of finding the virus especially contagious in this suburban enclave east of Seattle. .

Rather than enter a potentially infected nursing home, Kirkland's response staff asked staff to take patients outdoors to reduce the risk.

They stripped the back of the ambulance of unnecessary equipment and separated the front and rear compartments with thick clear plastic protectors, to speed up the decontamination process. They used electrostatic nebulizers to put disinfectant on large coats. The adjustments took the cleaning process from 40 minutes to five.

"There was no example to follow," said Sanford. "We were the first."

EvergreenHealth officials this week have been writing a best practices statement, due for release later this week, in an effort to educate hospitals across the country about what worked in Kirkland. An EvergreenHealth spokesperson said the hospital was in a unique position to deal with an outbreak of infectious disease, due to its status as one of Washington's top-rated hospitals and the presence of Francis Riedo, the medical director of Johns Hopkins Hospital. , educated and trained by CDC. Infection control.

Your hospital cheat sheet will include a large number of procedure articles and some examples of social engineering. For example, EvergreenHealth advises the strongest possible limits for visitors from the beginning, prohibiting them, until the situation allows family members to enter the hospital safely. That way, the hospital never has to override less stringent policies.

"The other thing we learned right away was how much you have to communicate and how much you have to be present," said Tomlin, noting that people need to hear a consistent voice of leadership. "It starts to look a lot like a military operation in terms of logistics, operations and communications."

While the medical community continues to call for caution, many Kirkland residents have begun to look beyond the virus at the looming economic threat to the 6,000 small businesses that call the city home. Those concerns multiplied this week when the recommended closure of "nonessential,quot; businesses became mandatory, Inslee threatens possible police action in case businesses challenge him.

The clash unfolding here, between economic forces and medical concerns, is looming for thousands of American communities a week from Kirkland on their coronavirus schedules. It also reflects the debate taking place inside the White House, as President Donald Trump established Easter on April 12 as a goal for the United States to return to work. His hope to open the United States in 17 days is a projection that defies expert medical projections in his own coronavirus workforce, but echoes sentiments swirling from coast to coast that the nation might not be able of resisting the closure of the company for an extended period.

While new covid-19 cases have stalled locally in the Kirkland area, Mayor Penny Sweet said she is receiving an influx of requests for life to return to normal as people have begun to go out on a unusually nice weather and they think the situation is stabilizing.

"What hasn't slowed down for me is the deluge of calls and emails I get from members of the community who are terrified of the economy at large," Sweet said. "I'm glad that the governor has made a call to close the state, but today I received many calls saying that they are choosing winners and losers, and small businesses will be the losers unless we take action."

"The really frightening consequences are yet to come."

Seeing no clear path to solvency, Scott Holm, owner of Chainline Brewing in Kirkland, is one of many who have asked Sweet for help. Like others who have contacted the mayor this month, he requested an order similar to the one just issued in Seattle that calls for a moratorium on commercial evictions. All the city had to offer came Wednesday afternoon in the form of a link on the Chamber of Commerce website to request Google's seed capital, a $ 250,000 relief fund.

"The bottom line is practically small potatoes compared to what people really need," Sweet said. "But it's a start. You're not going to pay anyone's rent."

The best-selling beer at Chainline is Tune Up IPA. This, along with the six-year-old company's name and several of its beers, is a nod to Holm's previous career in bicycle sales. However, his "pride and joy,quot; is the "Polaris Pilsner,quot;, which won a silver medal at the 2016 Great American Beer Festival.

He's not bottling anymore at the moment, and he's moving his stock out the door as soon as possible, because while the state allows him to sell the beer during closing, he can't serve it at the tavern. Holm, 42, said he had to lay off most of his staff during the outbreak as he prepares to pay two rents: one for the current brewery, which will soon be demolished to make room for Google's expanding campus, and the other for the new location, still in the installation phase.

"We could last a few weeks in closing," Holm said. "We could sell through the inventory we have, assuming the owner doesn't evict us. Then we're done. Like many small businesses, we're taking advantage of it a lot, and our house is our guarantee. So if this business fails, we lose the house . Thats the reality ".

To make matters worse, Scott's wife Michelle is a nurse in the EvergreenHealth emergency department. Scott is now watching his 6-year-old son, Cade, because schools are closed and none of his friends and family in the neighborhood will intervene, fearing that Michelle may be exposed to the virus at work.

"They try to be nice about it, but ultimately nobody wants to be around her or me or our son because of this invisible enemy," he said.

Resistance among some small business owners was evident in the city's busy business district the day Inslee issued the mandate as some stores remained open, including a massage spa.

Daniel O & # 39; Malley defended his decision to keep Epicurean Edge, a knife shop, open as a necessity to avoid layoffs.

"I think this is such an important thing for everyone that emotionally it's important to keep things moving as much as we can while we're safe," said O & # 39; Malley.

Kellie Stickney, the city's communications manager, said the desire to return to normal is wrong. "It is becoming very difficult to convince people that we are not out of this yet," he said. "We don't see disasters here. We don't see tornadoes, hurricanes, earthquakes. Most people come here with a lot of snow, so it's difficult for people to understand what it's like to be in disaster mode."

Holm understands the medical necessity of Inslee's order, but makes it no less devastating. To add insult to injury, friends on social media with paid jobs during the shutdown appear to be treating days off as "a big vacation."

"His main concern right now is the boredom of being forced to stay home, which I can't solve," says Holm.

The virus chews his business by day, and at night he chews his wife. Most nights she comes home dressed in the street, having left her scrubs in the hospital, part of her new routine. Cade, who is learning to write, leaves illustrated notes for his arrival: "I love you mommy." Scott clings to order and cleanliness at home, Scott says, as a means of coping with changing schedules and deadly illness at work.

Although he hopes that this will happen, that Kirkland will return to normal in no time, he is trying to avoid bankruptcy while dealing with stress, anxiety and uncertainty.

"Some of us are fighting for our lives," said Holm. "I don't see a clear path forward."

