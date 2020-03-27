Cardi B urges New Yorkers to complete the census survey

Cardi B is all about politics these days, and the rapper released a PSA urging them to participate in the 2020 Census.

"This year, we have the power to decide the future of our city, not only for the next four years, but for the next ten, counting in the census," says Cardi. "If you want to confront the status quo and challenge the people in power who want to silence us, start by counting on the census."

The rapper recorded two versions, one in English and the other in Spanish.

Cardi continued: “2020 is a great opportunity to make our voices heard. This year we have the power to decide the future of our city, not only for the next four years, but also for the next 10 counting in the census. The census is about power, money, and respect for our communities. If our city is not counted enough, we risk being underrepresented, especially our communities of color. "