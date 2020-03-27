Cardi B urges New Yorkers to complete the census survey

Cardi B is all about politics these days, and the rapper released a PSA urging them to participate in the 2020 Census.

"This year, we have the power to decide the future of our city, not only for the next four years, but for the next ten, counting in the census," says Cardi. "If you want to confront the status quo and challenge the people in power who want to silence us, start by counting on the census."

