Cameron Boyce Foundation Donates to Actors Fund, Inner City Arts – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: The Cameron Boyce Foundation is approaching with an unspecified donation in support of the creative and entertainment community in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foundation will make a donation to The Actors Fund and Inner City Arts "in an effort to foster the spirit of kindness and encourage others to continue helping each other," said Kasey Kitchen, director of communications for the foundation. "Although Cameron is gone, his light is far from diminishing, and in honor of his legacy, we hope that our contribution can provide some support to those in need."

The Foundation is also posting a message on its various social media.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. During this immensely difficult time, we all must remember to remain vigilant, heed the advice of our medical professionals, and continue to help our community and those in need. Our efforts remain focused, however, it is now more important than ever to show kindness and compassion towards others. As such, the Cameron Boyce Foundation will make a donation to both Inner City Arts and The Actors Fund, hoping that we can provide some support during this difficult time. We are all in this together. Stay strong."

The message was signed by Victory, Libby, and Maya Boyce and the foundation team.

Inner-City Arts is an arts education provider in the heart of Skid Row. The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resilience and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals throughout their lifetime.