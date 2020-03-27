Camera shooting pits iPhone 11 Pro against Galaxy S20 Ultra and Huawei P40 Pro – BGR

%MINIFYHTML8119b4ba5cca91a9aedd79bce8300b6511% %MINIFYHTML8119b4ba5cca91a9aedd79bce8300b6512%

While the iPhone has traditionally been the best smartphone camera on the market, the competition has really improved.

A new photo shoot seeks to see how the iPhone 11 Pro compares to the S20 Ultra, Huawei's P30 Pro, and the recently unveiled P40 Pro.

Samsung's new Galaxy S20 Ultra may be the best smartphone camera currently available, but the launch of the iPhone 12 later this year may change that.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

If we are honest, the difference in camera quality between the best smartphones on the market today is less than ever. Whether you like iPhone or are a devoted Samsung user, the reality is that you really can't go wrong no matter what your preference is.

Some people, however, demand the best. And while not everyone can tell the difference between photos taken on various iconic smartphones, others definitely do. And if you fall into the last group, you will definitely be interested in this exhaustive camera shooting of GSMArena which pits Apple's iPhone 11 Pro against the Huawei P40 Pro, Galaxy S20 Ultra, and Huawei P30 Pro.

%MINIFYHTML8119b4ba5cca91a9aedd79bce8300b6513% %MINIFYHTML8119b4ba5cca91a9aedd79bce8300b6514%

While Huawei may not be a household name in the United States, Huawei smartphones are incredibly advanced and capable. Remember, the Huawei P30 Pro completely raised the bar for low-light photography when it launched last year. Of course, with the field of smartphones as a kind of cat-and-mouse game, it wasn't long before other smartphone makers like Apple managed to catch up.

%MINIFYHTML8119b4ba5cca91a9aedd79bce8300b6515% %MINIFYHTML8119b4ba5cca91a9aedd79bce8300b6516%

Huawei unveiled the P40 Pro yesterday at an online event, and if the P30 Pro was an indication, there is a good chance the P40 Pro may be the most capable smartphone camera we've ever seen. Of course, there is only one way to find out, so it's time to dive into GSMArena photoshoot and see which smartphone is victorious.

We can ignore daytime photos taken in ideal lighting conditions because, let's be honest, even a mid-level smartphone can take amazing photos when conditions are absolutely perfect. The actual test to determine which camera of the smartphone reigns supreme depends on tests like the ability to zoom without losing details and photos taken in low light conditions.

With that said, here is a quick sample of how each low-light camera performed with their respective night mode features turned on.

First, we have the iPhone 11 Pro Max:

Image Source: GSMArena

And here we have the P30 Pro:

Image Source: GSMArena

Naturally followed by the P40 Pro:

Image Source: GSMArena

And closing things, we have the first-rate Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra:

Image Source: GSMArena

While iPhone 11 Pro models have traditionally outshone newcomers in low-light photography, Samsung's latest flagship seems to take the lead here.

The Huawei P40 Pro Night Mode isn't improving as much in regular mode, though the shots are a bit brighter but much less detailed. The mode is mainly on par with the night modes of the iPhone and the P30. The Galaxy S20 Ultra stands out once again in this shooting with incredibly bright, detailed and vivid night mode shots and easily outperforms the Huaweis and the iPhone.

The full camera shoot can be viewed here and worth viewing in its entirety if you're hellbent on buying the best smartphone camera that money can buy.