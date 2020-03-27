California Shakespeare Theater in Berkeley cancels 2020 season; Forced into employees without permission – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (Up News Info SF) – The California Shakespeare Theater announced Friday that it will cancel its 2020 season and terminate 65 percent of its full-time employees due to security concerns and financial difficulties from the coronavirus pandemic.

The theater will open its 46th season on May 30 with William Shakespeare's "The Comedy of Mistakes,quot; and will begin rehearsals in April.

"This may seem like an extraordinary decision, but given the incredible uncertainty of the moment, the cost of producing a season in Bruns whose ticket sales are only a third, the current and long-term interruption in fundraising, and our wishing to fully participate in current and future civic actions aimed at flattening the curve, we believe this is our best course of action, "Artistic Director Eric Ting said in a letter to subscribers.

Ting, managing director Sarah Williams and the California Shakespeare Theater Board of Directors made the decision to cancel the 2020 season, according to a statement released by the theater. The theater plans to return for a 2021 season.

Due to the cancellation of the 2020 season, California Shakespeare Theater will lose more than $ 1.2 million in earned revenue and is being

Forced to suspend 65 percent of its employees throughout the year, according to the statement.

The theater has pledged to maintain health coverage for employees at least until the end of April, according to the statement. The rest of the staff will work reduced hours and pay.