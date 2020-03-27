Buccaneers coach says Antonio Brown will not join the team

Bruce Arians, coach of the American football team, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has shut down rumors that free agent Antonio Brown would join the team.

During an appearance on CBS Sports' Tiki and Tierney, he was asked about bringing the wide receiver in distress after quarterback Tom Brady signed a two-year contract with the club.

Brown and Brady reportedly have a close friendship.

"Yes, it will not happen," he said. "There is no space. It just won't happen. It just doesn't fit here."

They then pressured Arians on whether he would bring Brown on board if he was willing to take a minimal deal for veterans.

"Did not say. "I just know him. He doesn't fit in our locker room."

We're not quite sure what he means by that, but he made sure everyone knows now that Brown is not welcome in Tampa.

Has the NFL criticized Brown for his strange recent behavior or is it just a bad time for the former Patriots star?