Buccaneers coach says Antonio Brown will not join the team

Bruce Arians, coach of the American football team, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has shut down rumors that free agent Antonio Brown would join the team.

During an appearance on CBS Sports' Tiki and Tierney, he was asked about bringing the wide receiver in distress after quarterback Tom Brady signed a two-year contract with the club.

Brown and Brady reportedly have a close friendship.

"Yes, it will not happen," he said. "There is no space. It just won't happen. It just doesn't fit here."

