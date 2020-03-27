BTS postpones North American tour dates amid coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic is putting something else in Hollywood on hold.
Just less than a month before the scheduled date to start their Map of the Soul tour in California, BTS has announced that the North American leg of his tour has been postponed.
"Hello. This is Big Hit Entertainment. We would like to inform you that there will be some adjustments to the upcoming BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR-NORTH AMERICA schedule to ensure first and foremost the safety of everyone involved." Read a statement on the page. group's Facebook officer. "The BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR – NORTH AMERICA, originally scheduled to take place from April 25 to June 6, will be rescheduled for a later date. All entries will be honored for the new dates. Information on the new dates will be shared. of the show as soon as possible. "
From late June through September, the group is slated to tour Asia and Europe, with stops in England, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, and Japan.
"We are closely monitoring and following the guidance of all local governments regarding public events to ensure we provide a safe environment for all involved as we continue to update our travel plans," the statement continued.
John Shearer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
"We will share additional information on these new concert dates shortly. We ask for your greatest patience and understanding as we continue to work to bring you the best and safest concert experience as soon as we can."
Last month, the group canceled four tour shows in their native South Korea amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
