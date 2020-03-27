BTS postpones North American tour dates amid coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic is putting something else in Hollywood on hold.

Just less than a month before the scheduled date to start their Map of the Soul tour in California, BTS has announced that the North American leg of his tour has been postponed.

%MINIFYHTML9ad8c8e7a1cf3d891645d82b928a06c913% %MINIFYHTML9ad8c8e7a1cf3d891645d82b928a06c914%

"Hello. This is Big Hit Entertainment. We would like to inform you that there will be some adjustments to the upcoming BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR-NORTH AMERICA schedule to ensure first and foremost the safety of everyone involved." Read a statement on the page. group's Facebook officer. "The BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR – NORTH AMERICA, originally scheduled to take place from April 25 to June 6, will be rescheduled for a later date. All entries will be honored for the new dates. Information on the new dates will be shared. of the show as soon as possible. "

%MINIFYHTML9ad8c8e7a1cf3d891645d82b928a06c915% %MINIFYHTML9ad8c8e7a1cf3d891645d82b928a06c916%

From late June through September, the group is slated to tour Asia and Europe, with stops in England, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, and Japan.