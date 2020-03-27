Bryon Jones says separation from Dallas Cowboys was not for money – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML6076c0554a16a0b29666a7f31b98335311% %MINIFYHTML6076c0554a16a0b29666a7f31b98335312%

– The Dallas Cowboys decided not to give up cornerback Byron Jones this offseason, despite entering free agency with nearly $ 80 million in cap space. Quarterback Dak Prescott's franchise tag and wide receiver Amari Cooper's $ 100 million contract took a large chunk of that space, but the team still had nearly $ 20 million in space after those moves and could have signed the corner if they wanted to.

Jones signed a five-year, $ 82.5 million contract with Miami, making him the richest cornerback in NFL history. According to Up News Info Sports, the Cowboys never offered Jones a contract of more than $ 12 to $ 13 million. However, Jones believes the Cowboys' lack of interest had little to do with money, and more to do with the talent the team already has on the roster.

"I don't think (the label at Prescott and the deal at Cooper kicked me out)," he said, via Pro Football Talk. "One thing the Dallas Cowboys do a really good job at is recruiting (good), young players, and they have a lot of good corners on that team, there's no question about it. And those guys will be fine without me. But they strongly believe in the way they select, and they've shown over the years that they select some damn players, regardless (whether it's the) first round, seventh round, boys in the middle. "

He added: "They draw and develop really good players, so I don't think the Dak and Amari situation has had any effect on me." I think it's their confidence in the people they have on the list now and who they're going to get into the draft with hopefully. "

Jones was chosen in the first round by the Cowboys in 2015 and spent some time safe before settling down on the corner, where he became one of the best in the league. Jones was a cornerstone of Dallas' defense in 2018 and 2019 and was named to the pro bowl and all-pro second team for his performance in 2018.

"What really brought me to Miami was joining a young team and being a catalyst for cultural change," he added, via NFL.com. "I wanted to be part of building something special."

"We have some ballers, there is no question about it," he said. "I love the possibility of joining a team to come. For me, that is exciting."

Jones joins pro-bowl corner Xavien Howard in a Miami high school that now seems deadly to opposing quarterbacks.

The Cowboys have already begun trying to fill the gap left by Jones, adding veteran cornerback veteran Maurice Canady.

Dallas' defense will look very different in 2020, plus Jones, Jeff Heath, Maliek Collins and Robert Quinn will play for different teams next season. The team has retained Sean Lee, Joe Thomas, Justin March and Anthony Brown. In addition to Canaday, the team has added defensive tackles, Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe.