Bruce Arians says a meeting of Tom Brady-Antonio Brown & # 39; is not going to happen

On Thursday, the sports world, like society at large, continued to grapple with the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic.

Most sports leagues in the world remain on hold, and some superstar athletes are using their platforms to help raise public awareness. Warriors guard Stephen Curry interviewed Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on Instagram:

Still, some leagues are trying to plan for life to return to normal in the future. The NFL draft, for example, remains ready for the end of April as originally scheduled.

Bruce Arians dismissed a Tom Brady-Antonio Brown reunion: Tom Brady and Antonio Brown are not meeting on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers list. The speculation ended with a direct and unequivocal response from Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.

"Yes, it is not going to happen," Arians said during a Thursday interview on Up News Info Sports radio. "There's no room. And there's probably not enough money. But it's not going to happen. It doesn't fit here."

Arians has experience as a Brown coach. From 2010-2011, the two overlapped in Pittsburgh when Arians was the Steelers' offensive coordinator and Brown was in his first two seasons in the NFL.

"Yeah, it's not going to happen. There's no room. It's just not going to happen. It just doesn't fit here." I only know him and he doesn't fit in our wardrobe "@BruceArians says NO, the Bucs bring Antonio Brown Full segment here: https: //t.co/GM8JeX9j1k pic.twitter.com/zAQincGQgF – TikiAndTierney (@TikiAndTierney) March 26, 2020

Even though Arians initially said "there is no room,quot;, the Buccaneers appear to have a wide receiver opening after Breshad Perriman's reported departure to the Jets in free agency.

When pressed on this point during the interview with "Tiki and Tierney," Arians alluded to his story with Brown.

"Yes, I know him, and he doesn't fit in our locker room," Arians explained.

Brown, 31, has been out of the NFL since the Patriots cut him in September 2019 amid an NFL investigation into allegations of rape, sexual assault, and harassment. He signed with New England earlier that month after being released by the Raiders, playing a game as a Patriots wide receiver (in which he caught a Brady touchdown in Week 2 against the Dolphins).

Once an NFL superstar, Brown, who was named to seven Pro Bowls between 2011-2018, remains a free agent as the league's investigation into him remains unsolved.

Trivia: Which two members of the Patriots were selected in the 1995 major league draft?

(Answer at the end).

Hint: One was 6-3 at Patriots Super Bowls, the other was 1-1.

Jayson Tatum's response to "He's only 19,quot; jokes:

You get used hahaha – Jayson Tatum (@ jaytatum0) March 26, 2020

Peyton Manning decided to participate in an online class at the University of Tennessee:

Peyton Manning crashed into an online class in Tennessee and it was perfect 😂 (via @UTKnoxville) pic.twitter.com/bpxoUJoNIU – ESPN (@espn) March 26, 2020

In this day: In 1939, Oregon beat Ohio State 46-33 to win the first edition of March Madness.

Classic rewind: It's Friday, so enjoy some highlights from Pedro Martínez.

Trivia Answer: Tom Brady, Lawyer Milloy