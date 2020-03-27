Broncos, Shelby Harris agrees to a one-year contract

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
Thought to be unlikely when free agency opened last week, defensive end Shelby Harris agreed to a one-year contract Friday night to stay with the Broncos.

According to a source, Harris spoke to coach Vic Fangio on Thursday about Harris' role if he chose to stay with the team.

The contract has a guaranteed value of $ 2.5 million and incentives can carry it above $ 3 million.

