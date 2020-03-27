Broncos, Shelby Harris agrees to a one-year contract

Thought to be unlikely when free agency opened last week, defensive end Shelby Harris agreed to a one-year contract Friday night to stay with the Broncos.

%MINIFYHTML059a8b349e15063e36addcde3a111e8111% %MINIFYHTML059a8b349e15063e36addcde3a111e8112%

According to a source, Harris spoke to coach Vic Fangio on Thursday about Harris' role if he chose to stay with the team.

The contract has a guaranteed value of $ 2.5 million and incentives can carry it above $ 3 million.

Harris started the first four games last year as a nose tackle before moving on to the defensive end for the past 12 games. He led the Broncos' defensive linemen in snapshots played (646 of 1,081) and led all of the NFL's defensive linemen in passing breaks (nine).

Drafted by Oakland in 2014, Harris was cut six times by the Raiders, Jets, and Dallas before signing with the Broncos in January 2017.

In three years for the Broncos, Harris has played in all 48 games and has 122 tackles and 13 sacks.

Harris is part of a Broncos defensive line group that includes newly acquired Jurrell Casey, Mike Purcell (who has been awarded a contract), DeMarcus Walker and Dre’Mont Jones.